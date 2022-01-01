Brown Bag Seafood Co.
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
1198B Howell Mill Road • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1198B Howell Mill Road
Atlanta GA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Velvet Taco - Atlanta
Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”
Falafel Nation
Come in and enjoy!
Aziza
Modern Israeli Cusine
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Come in and enjoy!