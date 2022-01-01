Go
Toast

Burrito Social

Come in and enjoy!

17307 Gulf BLVD Suite A-103 • $$

Avg 4 (27 reviews)

Popular Items

CABO GRILLED SHRIMP$15.99
Grilled Shrimp-Guacamole-Pico-Crema-Chipotle Cream Sauce-Cilantro-Crumbled Queso Fresco-Corn Tortilla
QUESADILLAS$9.99
Large Burrito Tortilla-Manchego Cheese- Side of Guacamole Pico and Sour Cream
CHIPS&QUESO$7.50
CALI-STYLE BURRITO
CHIPS&SALSA$3.85
4oz of fresh made salsa with large portion of chips
Kids Quesadilla$6.99
BYO Burrito
SOCIAL BOWL
Bed of lettuce-cilantro lime rice-black beans-pico-corn salsa-fajita veggies-crema-Monterey cheese-salsa roja-salsa verde-choice of protein.
CHIPS&GUAC$8.50
4 oz of house made Guac with large portion of corn chips
BLACKENED FISH$15.99
Flour tortilla-blackened mahi mahi-corn salsa-red cabbage slaw-crema-chipotle crema-cilantro
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

17307 Gulf BLVD Suite A-103

North Redington Beach FL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Frog Pond

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Coastal Pizza Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Seabreeze Island Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Salt Rock Grill

No reviews yet

Full service upscale restaurant

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston