Go
Toast

Cheeseburger's Southwest

Come in and enjoy!

6610 so 168th st suite #10

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fries$3.50
Peppercorn Ranch$0.50
The Nation$9.50
2 Beef Patties, American Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Pickles, Onions, 1000 Island Dressing on a 3 Part Bun
Truffle Fries$5.50
Fries topped with truffle oil drizzle, parmesan and parsley.
Peaked Burger - Build Your Own$6.50
Burger starts with American Cheese and a toasted bun
Topping Options - American Cheese, Cream Cheese, Sauteed Onions, Jalapeno, Bacon, Fried Onion Ring, Chili, Pickles, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, cajun mayo, ketchup, mustard, 1000 island, onion, fried egg, extra beef patty,
veggie Patty.
Chicken Fingers$8.00
4 Piece, Cajun Mayo
Fried Pickle Chips$5.50
The Original$6.50
Single Beef Patty, American Cheese, Toasted Bun--- Served with mustard, onion and pickle
Breaded Onion Rings$5.50
The Benny$9.50
2 Beef Patties, American Cheese, Bacon, Toasted Bun -- served with mustard onion and pickle
See full menu

Location

6610 so 168th st suite #10

Omaha NE

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Green Beans Coffee Omaha

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hiro 88

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Javi's Tacos

No reviews yet

Javier Trujillo Villa brings 21 years of restaurant experience and his authentic Mexican touch to the Omaha, NE area ~ The #JavisTacosTeam opened our doors on August 18th, 2020, and appreciate all the local support!
Come join Javi and the entire Javi's Taco Team today for breakfast, lunch, or dinner!!!

DJ's Dugout

No reviews yet

Full service bar and restaurant. We provide the best sports viewing in the Omaha metro area. Our fun and friendly staff is excited to take great care of you. We are family friendly and locally owned. We are very proud to be a part of the Millard community.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston