Cheeseburger's Southwest
Come in and enjoy!
6610 so 168th st suite #10
Popular Items
Location
6610 so 168th st suite #10
Omaha NE
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Green Beans Coffee Omaha
Come in and enjoy!
Hiro 88
Come in and enjoy!
Javi's Tacos
Javier Trujillo Villa brings 21 years of restaurant experience and his authentic Mexican touch to the Omaha, NE area ~ The #JavisTacosTeam opened our doors on August 18th, 2020, and appreciate all the local support!
Come join Javi and the entire Javi's Taco Team today for breakfast, lunch, or dinner!!!
DJ's Dugout
Full service bar and restaurant. We provide the best sports viewing in the Omaha metro area. Our fun and friendly staff is excited to take great care of you. We are family friendly and locally owned. We are very proud to be a part of the Millard community.