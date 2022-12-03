Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers

Barley's

849 Reviews

$$

114 W Broadway

Council Bluffs, IA 51503

Buffalo Wings
Chicken Strips
Barley Burger

Starters

Basket of Chips

Basket of Chips

$5.00

Basket of our homemade potato chips

Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$5.00

Basket of crispy golden fries

Basket Of Skinny Fries

$6.00
Basket Of Tots

Basket Of Tots

$6.00
BBQ Wings

BBQ Wings

$8.00

One pound (generally 6) of jumbo wings, tossed in BBQ with ranch or bleu cheese

Beef Nachos

Beef Nachos

$14.00

Seasoned beef topped with cheese, green onions, black olives and tomatoes over our house-cut tortilla chips, sided with jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole & salsa

Buffa-que Wings

Buffa-que Wings

$8.00

One pound (generally 6) of jumbo wings, tossed in Buffa-que with ranch or bleu cheese

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Grilled chicken, pepper jack, bleu cheese, buffalo sauce & ranch

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$8.00

One pound (generally 6) of jumbo wings, tossed in Buffalo with ranch or bleu cheese

Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$8.00

Six mozzarella stick battered & fried, served with marinara

Chicken Nachos

Chicken Nachos

$14.00

Seasoned chicken topped with cheese, green onions, black olives and tomatoes over our house-cut tortilla chips, sided with jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole & salsa

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Seasoned chicken, sautéed onions, house-made enchilada sauce & cheese, served with salsa and sour cream

Fried Steak Bites

Fried Steak Bites

$10.00

Seasoned deep fried steak cubes served with a horseradish dipping sauce

Gizzards

Gizzards

$9.50

Classic pub fare, served with ranch

Haystack Onion Rings

Haystack Onion Rings

$8.00

Thinly sliced, buffalo marinated, lightly breaded & fried, served with ranch

Mediterranean Quesadilla

Mediterranean Quesadilla

$11.00

Sautéed spinach, tomatoes, chopped garlic, mushrooms, black olives, artichoke hearts, feta & provolone

Pizza Rolls

Pizza Rolls

$10.00

Four hand stuffed pepperoni and sausage rolls, fried & served with marinara

Pretzels

Pretzels

$10.00

Salted and baked fresh pretzels served with queso cheese sauce.

Spicy Pickle Chips

Spicy Pickle Chips

$8.50

Buffalo marinated, lightly breaded & fried, served with ranch

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$12.00

Barley’s recipe, baked & served with house-cut tortilla chips

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.50

Sweet and salty alternative, served with our horseradish mayo

Teriyaki Wings

Teriyaki Wings

$8.00

One pound (generally 6) of jumbo wings, tossed in Teriyaki, with ranch or bleu cheese

Thai Wings

Thai Wings

$8.00

One pound (generally 6) of jumbo wings, tossed in Thai with ranch or bleu cheese

Naked Wings

Naked Wings

$8.00

One pound (generally 6) of jumbo wings with ranch or bleu cheese

Pizza

Small Custom Pizza

Small Custom Pizza

$11.00

Homemade dough with our freshest available ingredients. Standard toppings $1 and premium $1.50.

Medium Custom Pizza

Medium Custom Pizza

$14.00

Homemade dough with our freshest available ingredients. Standard toppings $1.50 and premium $2.

Large Custom Pizza

Large Custom Pizza

$17.00

Homemade dough with our freshest available ingredients. Standard toppings $2 and premium $2.50

Gf Cauliflower Crust Custom

Gf Cauliflower Crust Custom

$14.00

10" Gluten free cauliflower crust with your choice of standard or premium toppings

Small 1/2 & 1/2 Pizzas

Small 1/2 & 1/2 Pizzas

$11.00
Medium 1/2 & 1/2 Pizzas

Medium 1/2 & 1/2 Pizzas

$14.00
Large 1/2 & 1/2 Pizzas

Large 1/2 & 1/2 Pizzas

$17.00
Buffalo Chicken Pizza SM

Buffalo Chicken Pizza SM

$13.00

Buffalo sauce & chicken

Supreme Pizza SM

Supreme Pizza SM

$13.00

Canadian bacon, beef, sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, black olives, green olives & mushrooms

Thai Chicken Pizza SM

Thai Chicken Pizza SM

$13.00

Thai chili sauce, chicken, green onion, sun-dried tomatoes & topped with peanuts

BBQ Chicken Pizza SM

BBQ Chicken Pizza SM

$13.00

Chicken topped with mozzarella cheese and drizzled BBQ sauce

Four Meat Pizza SM

Four Meat Pizza SM

$13.00

Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni & beef

Veggie Pizza SM

Veggie Pizza SM

$13.00

Mushrooms, onions, sun-dried tomatoes, black & green olives, green peppers, artichoke hearts & broccoli

Cheeseburger Pizza SM

Cheeseburger Pizza SM

$13.00

Ketchup & mustard sauce, beef, onions, pickles & a combination of mozzarella and jack cheddar cheeses

Buffalo Chicken Pizza MD

Buffalo Chicken Pizza MD

$16.00

Buffalo sauce & chicken

Supreme Pizza MD

Supreme Pizza MD

$16.00

Canadian bacon, beef, sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, black olives, green olives & mushrooms

Thai Chicken Pizza MD

Thai Chicken Pizza MD

$16.00

Thai chili sauce, chicken, green onion, sun-dried tomatoes & topped with peanuts

BBQ Chicken Pizza MD

BBQ Chicken Pizza MD

$16.00

Chicken topped with mozzarella cheese with drizzled BBQ sauce

Four Meat Pizza MD

Four Meat Pizza MD

$16.00

Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni & beef

Veggie Pizza MD

Veggie Pizza MD

$16.00

Mushrooms, onions, sun-dried tomatoes, black & green olives, green peppers, artichoke hearts & broccoli

Cheeseburger Pizza MD

Cheeseburger Pizza MD

$16.00

Ketchup & mustard sauce, beef, onions, pickles & a combination of mozzarella and jack cheddar cheeses

Buffalo Chicken Pizza LG

Buffalo Chicken Pizza LG

$19.00

Buffalo sauce & chicken

Supreme Pizza LG

Supreme Pizza LG

$19.00

Canadian bacon, beef, sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, black olives, green olives & mushrooms

Thai Chicken Pizza LG

Thai Chicken Pizza LG

$19.00

Thai chili sauce, chicken, green onion, sun-dried tomatoes & topped with peanuts

BBQ Chicken Pizza LG

BBQ Chicken Pizza LG

$19.00

Chicken topped with mozzarella cheese with drizzled BBQ sauce

Four Meat Pizza LG

Four Meat Pizza LG

$19.00

Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni & beef

Veggie Pizza LG

Veggie Pizza LG

$19.00

Mushrooms, onions, sun-dried tomatoes, black & green olives, green peppers, artichoke hearts & broccoli

Cheeseburger Pizza LG

Cheeseburger Pizza LG

$19.00