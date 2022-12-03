- Home
Barley's
849 Reviews
$$
114 W Broadway
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
Basket of Chips
Basket of our homemade potato chips
Basket of Fries
Basket of crispy golden fries
Basket Of Skinny Fries
Basket Of Tots
BBQ Wings
One pound (generally 6) of jumbo wings, tossed in BBQ with ranch or bleu cheese
Beef Nachos
Seasoned beef topped with cheese, green onions, black olives and tomatoes over our house-cut tortilla chips, sided with jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole & salsa
Buffa-que Wings
One pound (generally 6) of jumbo wings, tossed in Buffa-que with ranch or bleu cheese
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, pepper jack, bleu cheese, buffalo sauce & ranch
Buffalo Wings
One pound (generally 6) of jumbo wings, tossed in Buffalo with ranch or bleu cheese
Cheese Sticks
Six mozzarella stick battered & fried, served with marinara
Chicken Nachos
Seasoned chicken topped with cheese, green onions, black olives and tomatoes over our house-cut tortilla chips, sided with jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole & salsa
Chicken Quesadilla
Seasoned chicken, sautéed onions, house-made enchilada sauce & cheese, served with salsa and sour cream
Fried Steak Bites
Seasoned deep fried steak cubes served with a horseradish dipping sauce
Gizzards
Classic pub fare, served with ranch
Haystack Onion Rings
Thinly sliced, buffalo marinated, lightly breaded & fried, served with ranch
Mediterranean Quesadilla
Sautéed spinach, tomatoes, chopped garlic, mushrooms, black olives, artichoke hearts, feta & provolone
Pizza Rolls
Four hand stuffed pepperoni and sausage rolls, fried & served with marinara
Pretzels
Salted and baked fresh pretzels served with queso cheese sauce.
Spicy Pickle Chips
Buffalo marinated, lightly breaded & fried, served with ranch
Spinach Dip
Barley’s recipe, baked & served with house-cut tortilla chips
Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet and salty alternative, served with our horseradish mayo
Teriyaki Wings
One pound (generally 6) of jumbo wings, tossed in Teriyaki, with ranch or bleu cheese
Thai Wings
One pound (generally 6) of jumbo wings, tossed in Thai with ranch or bleu cheese
Naked Wings
One pound (generally 6) of jumbo wings with ranch or bleu cheese
Pizza
Small Custom Pizza
Homemade dough with our freshest available ingredients. Standard toppings $1 and premium $1.50.
Medium Custom Pizza
Homemade dough with our freshest available ingredients. Standard toppings $1.50 and premium $2.
Large Custom Pizza
Homemade dough with our freshest available ingredients. Standard toppings $2 and premium $2.50
Gf Cauliflower Crust Custom
10" Gluten free cauliflower crust with your choice of standard or premium toppings
Small 1/2 & 1/2 Pizzas
Medium 1/2 & 1/2 Pizzas
Large 1/2 & 1/2 Pizzas
Buffalo Chicken Pizza SM
Buffalo sauce & chicken
Supreme Pizza SM
Canadian bacon, beef, sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, black olives, green olives & mushrooms
Thai Chicken Pizza SM
Thai chili sauce, chicken, green onion, sun-dried tomatoes & topped with peanuts
BBQ Chicken Pizza SM
Chicken topped with mozzarella cheese and drizzled BBQ sauce
Four Meat Pizza SM
Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni & beef
Veggie Pizza SM
Mushrooms, onions, sun-dried tomatoes, black & green olives, green peppers, artichoke hearts & broccoli
Cheeseburger Pizza SM
Ketchup & mustard sauce, beef, onions, pickles & a combination of mozzarella and jack cheddar cheeses
Buffalo Chicken Pizza MD
Buffalo sauce & chicken
Supreme Pizza MD
Canadian bacon, beef, sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, black olives, green olives & mushrooms
Thai Chicken Pizza MD
Thai chili sauce, chicken, green onion, sun-dried tomatoes & topped with peanuts
BBQ Chicken Pizza MD
Chicken topped with mozzarella cheese with drizzled BBQ sauce
Four Meat Pizza MD
Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni & beef
Veggie Pizza MD
Mushrooms, onions, sun-dried tomatoes, black & green olives, green peppers, artichoke hearts & broccoli
Cheeseburger Pizza MD
Ketchup & mustard sauce, beef, onions, pickles & a combination of mozzarella and jack cheddar cheeses
Buffalo Chicken Pizza LG
Buffalo sauce & chicken
Supreme Pizza LG
Canadian bacon, beef, sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, black olives, green olives & mushrooms
Thai Chicken Pizza LG
Thai chili sauce, chicken, green onion, sun-dried tomatoes & topped with peanuts
BBQ Chicken Pizza LG
Chicken topped with mozzarella cheese with drizzled BBQ sauce
Four Meat Pizza LG
Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni & beef
Veggie Pizza LG
Mushrooms, onions, sun-dried tomatoes, black & green olives, green peppers, artichoke hearts & broccoli