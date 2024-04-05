Primo's Modern Mexican Food
249 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
930 5th Ave, Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Council Bluffs
PepperJax Grill - 11 - Council Bluffs
4.2 • 408
3617 Denmark Dr Council Bluffs, IA 51501
View restaurant
Bertha's Bar & Grill - 1322 N 16th St
4.6 • 291
1322 N 16th St Council Hourse, IA 51501
View restaurant