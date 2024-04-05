Restaurant header imageView gallery

Primo's Modern Mexican Food

249 Reviews

$$

930 5th Ave

Council Bluffs, IA 51501

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco
Two Item Combo
Queso Dip

Appetizers

Nachos Locos

Nachos Locos

$10.99

fresh tortilla chips, topped with your choice of beef or chicken, (other toppings), sour cream & salsa

Papas Locos

$11.99

fresh homemade fries, topped with your choice of beef or chicken, (other toppings), sour cream & salsa

Guacamole Dip

Guacamole Dip

$8.99
Queso Dip

Queso Dip

$6.99

Bean & Cheese Dip

$6.99

Chips and Salsa

$5.99+

All dips served with our homemade tortilla chips.

Pico de Gallo Dip

$6.99
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$6.99

Your choice of Cheese, Chicken, or Steak

Fiesta Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$12.99

Steak Fajitas

$13.99

Shrimp fajitas

$14.99

Mix it Fajitas

$15.99

*Our Specialties

Emilio's Burrito

$9.99

Smothered burrito filled with choice of meat, beans, rice & queso. Topped with hot or mild green chile, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato & sour cream.

Carlos Asada Tacos

$10.99

Two carne asada fried flour shell tacos topped with lettuce, cheese & tomato. Served with rice & beans.

Primo's Special

$10.99

Chile con carne tostada & beef or chicken enchilada served with rice & beans.

Rob's Tamale Trolly

$10.99

Two pork tamales smothered with chile con carne & cheese, served with rice & beans.

*Combo Plates

Two Item Combo

$10.99

Choose any two items. Served with rice & beans.(no substitutions).

Three Item Combo

$12.99

Choose any two items. Served with rice & beans.(no substitutions).

*Primo's Plates

#1 Carne Asada

$13.99

Marinated, thinly-sliced steak, served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream & flour or corn tortillas.

#2 ChimiChanga

$9.99

#3 Three Chicken Flautas

$10.99

Marinated chicken rolled in a flour tortilla, deep-fried and topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & cheese. Served with rice and beans.

#4 Three Authentic Steak tacos

$10.99

Served on soft corn shells, topped with pico de gallo & served with rice & beans.

#5 Carne Asada Nachos

$12.99

Flour chips, corn chips, or homemade fries topped with marinated steak, beans, queso cheese, tomato, guacamole, jalapenos & sour cream.

#6 Taco Salad

$8.99

Golden-fried flour tortilla bowl filled with (Romaine or iceberg) choice of meat, topped with cheese, green onions, tomato & sour cream served with choice of dressing and salsa.

*Burgers & Tortas

Cheese Burger

$9.99

Beef patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. Burgers & tortas served with French fries or onion rings.

Hamburger

$8.99

Beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. Burgers & tortas served with French fries or onion rings.

Alejandro's Valiente Bacon Burger

$11.99

Two juicy beef patties topped with grilled onions, cheese, bacon, grilled seasoned jalapenos & served on a toasted bun. Burgers & tortas served with French fries or onion rings.

Torta

$9.99

Choice of marinated steak or chicken served with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, avocado & Mozzarella cheese. Burgers & tortas served with French fries or onion rings.

5 Chicken Tenders

$8.99

*A la Carte

Beef & Bean Burrito A la Carte

$5.99

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$4.99

Enchilada

$4.50

Taco

$4.00

Steak Taco

$4.75

Al Pastor Taco

$4.75

Bean Tostada

$3.00

Beef & Bean Tostada

$4.50

Guacamole Tostada

$4.99

Guacamole Tostada + Meat

$6.99

Pork Tamal

$4.50

Chile Relleno

$4.50

Chile Con Carne Bowl

$6.99

Chile con Carne Tostada

$4.75

Rice

$3.00

Beans

$3.00

Homemade Fries

$3.99

Onion Rings

$5.50

Sour Cream

$1.50

House Salsa

$3.99+

Chicken Flautas

$4.50

Basket of Flour Chips

$3.00

*Sides

Salsa Small ( no Chips )

$3.99

Salsa Large ( no Chips )

$4.99

Corn Chips Side

$3.00

Guacamole Side

$3.00

Queso Side

$3.00

Pico Side

$3.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Side of Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Sliced Avocados

$2.50

Sliced Jalapenos

$1.00

Side of Onions

$1.00

Dorothy Lynch Side

$1.00

BBQ Sauce Side

$1.00

Ranch Side

$1.00

Grilled Jalapeno

$1.50

Three Tortillas

$2.50

Green Salsa ( Mild )

$2.50

Green Salsa ( Hot )

$2.50

Black Olives

$1.00

Tomato

$1.00

Chile Con Carne Side

$3.50

Lettuce

$1.00

Mole Side

$1.50

Shrimp Side

$7.00

*Dessert

Small Ice cream Bowl

$3.99

Churros

$5.99

Ala carte brownie

$3.00

Brownie Sundae

$5.99

FREE BDAY DESSERT

Apple Tart

$5.99

Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

*Kids Menu

Kids Bean and cheese Burrito

$5.99

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Kids Cheese Burger

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tender

$5.99

Kids Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids Taco

$5.99

Kids Chicken Taco

$5.99

Kids Enchilada

$5.99

Kids Chicken Enchilada

$5.99

Kids Cheese Enchilada

$5.99

N/A Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.00

Cherry Pepsi

$2.49

Chocolate Milk

$2.14

Coffee

$2.29

Coke can

$0.93

Coke DIET can

$0.93

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

DR. Pepper

$2.49

Flavored Ice Tea

$2.99

Flavored Lemonade

$2.99

Horchata

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

ICE TEA

$2.49

Kids Soda Free

lemonade

$2.99

Milk

$2.14

Mountain Dew

$2.49

Mug Root Beer

$2.49

Orange Juice.

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.49

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Red Bull

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.49

Virgin Margarita

$2.75

Virgin Pina Colada

$3.25

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$3.25

Apple Juice

$2.99

Tomato Juice

$2.99

SALSA/DIPS

HOUSE SALSA

$7.99+

MILD Salsa

$7.99+

HOT Salsa

$7.99+

Mild Green Salsa

$7.99+

Hot Green Salsa

$17.99+

Queso

$12.99+

CHIPS

$2.00+

TAMALES

1/2 Dozen Pork Tamales

$18.00

1/2 Dozen Rajas Tamales

$18.00

Dozen Pork Tamales

$30.00

Dozen Rajas Tamales

$30.00

Mixed Tamales Dozen

$30.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

930 5th Ave, Council Bluffs, IA 51501

Directions

Gallery
Primo's Council Bluffs image
Primo's Council Bluffs image
Primo's Council Bluffs image

