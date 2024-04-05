The Salty Dog
1,337 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2411 S 24th St, Suite 6, Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Council Bluffs
PepperJax Grill - 11 - Council Bluffs
4.2 • 408
3617 Denmark Dr Council Bluffs, IA 51501
View restaurant
Bertha's Bar & Grill - 1322 N 16th St
4.6 • 291
1322 N 16th St Council Hourse, IA 51501
View restaurant