The Salty Dog imageView gallery

The Salty Dog

1,337 Reviews

$$

2411 S 24th St

Suite 6

Council Bluffs, IA 51501

Order Again

Popular Items

Charbuff
Fries
1/2 Charbuff

Appetizers

Art Dip

$11.00

Boneless Bites

$10.00

Buff Chx Fries

$11.00

1/2 Charbuff

$12.00

Charbuff

$19.00

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Chips Refill

Salsa Refill

Curds

$11.00

Fries

$6.00

Nachos

$10.00+

Scampi

$13.00

1/2 Trad Wings

$12.00

Trad Wings

$19.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$9.00

Curly Fries

$6.00

Tater Totts

$6.00

Pizza Rolls

$9.00

Sour Cream

$0.75

Xtra Sauce

$1.00

Soup & Salad

Cup SOD

$6.00

Bowl SOD

$8.00

Bowl Soup

$8.00

Cup Soup

$6.00

Buff Chx Salad

$13.00

Crispy Chx Salad

$13.00

Dinner Salad

$9.00

Grilled Chx Salad

$10.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Taco Salad

$13.00

Side Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Soup And Salad

$9.00

Charbuff Bonless Salad

$15.00

Shaye Skinny Plate

$10.00

Side Of Carrots

$1.00

Side Of Celery

$1.00

Basket & Wrap

Buff Chx Wrap

$12.00

Crispy Chx Wrap

$11.00

Grilled Chx Wrap

$11.00

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$13.00

Chx Tender Basket

$11.00

Sandwich

Bacon Chz Burger

$12.00

BBQ!!!Bacon Burger

$12.00

BLT

$14.00

Blue Burger

$12.00

Brisket Sand

$13.00

Chicken Philly

$13.00

Cheeseburger

$11.00

Cold Turkey Sand

$13.00

French Dip

$13.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Hamburger

$10.00

Holy Mother Trucker

$15.00

Italian Job

$12.00

Kelly Klein

$12.00

PB Burger

$12.00

Prime Philly

$13.00

Tenderloin Sand

$11.00

Turkey Melt

$13.00

Patty Melt

$12.00

Mush Swiss Burger

$12.00

Kids & Desserts

Kids Char

$11.00

Kids TRAD Wings

$11.00

Kids Bonless

$11.00

Kids Chx

$8.00

Kids Corn Dog

$8.00

Kids Mac & Chz

$8.00

Kids Mini Hamburgers

$8.00

Kids Mini Cheese Burger

$8.00

Kids PBJ

$8.00

Kids Pizza Rolls

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Side Mac And Cheese

$4.00

Kids Ice Cream

$2.00

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Torte

$7.00

Kids Bonless

$11.00

N/A Beverage

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Diet

$2.50

Emp Energy

$1.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Liquid Ice

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Mr Pibb

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Red Bull SF

$3.00

Sprite

$2.50

Sprite Zero

$2.50

Tomato Beer

$0.25

Tomato Juice

$2.00

Liquid Ice

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

WATER

Monster

$4.00

Pinapple Juice

$2.50

Mex Coke

$2.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Gingerale Can

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

Togo Soda

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2411 S 24th St, Suite 6, Council Bluffs, IA 51501

Directions

Gallery
The Salty Dog image

