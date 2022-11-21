Hugo's Taco Truck imageView gallery
Pizza
Chicken
Bars & Lounges

Hugo's Taco Truck

review star

No reviews yet

40 Arena Way

Council Bluffs, IA 51503

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Three Tacos
Torta De Asada
Carne Asada Burrito

Tacos

All Tacos topped with White Onions, Cilantro and Guacamole Salsa served with Grilled Green Onions and Grilled Whole Jalapeños, Radishes, Green and Red Salsa

Carnitas Taco

$3.50

Shredded Pork Taco topped with White Onions, Cilantro and Guacamole Salsa served with Grilled Green Onions and Grilled Whole Jalapeños, Radishes, Green and Red Salsa

Carne Asada Taco

$3.50

Steak Taco topped with White Onions, Cilantro and Guacamole Salsa served with Grilled Onions and Grilled Whole Jalapeños, Radishes, Green and Red Salsa

Chorizo Taco

$3.50

Mexican Sausage Taco topped with White Onions, Cilantro and Guacamole Salsa served with Grilled Green Onions and Grilled Whole Jalapeños, Radishes, Green and Red Salsa

Chicken Taco

$3.50

Shredded Chicken Taco topped with White Onions, Cilantro, Guacamole Salsa served with Grilled Green Onions and Grilled Whole Jalapeños, Radishes and Green and Red Salsa

Taco Al Pastor

$3.50

Seasoned Grilled Pork Taco with White Onions, Cilantro, Guacamole Salsa served with Grilled Onions and Grilled Whole Jalapeños, Radishes, Green and Red Salsa

Three Tacos

$10.00

ELOTE

$4.50

Gas $2/mile

$2.00

Burritos

All Burritos are stuffed with Rice, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Salsa Verde and Choice of Meat. Burritos are served with Radishes, Whole Grilled Jalapeños and Grilled Green Onions Red and Green and Salsa

Chicken Burrito

$12.00

Stuffed with Pulled Seasoned Chicken, Rice, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Salsa Verde and Choice of Meat. Burritos are served with Radishes, Whole Grilled Jalapeños and Grilled Green Onions Red and Green and Salsa

Al Pastor Burrito

$12.00

All Burritos are stuffed with Rice, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Salsa Verde and Choice of Meat. Burritos are served with Radishes, Whole Grilled Jalapeños and Grilled Green Onions Red and Green and Salsa

Carnitas Burrito

$12.00

All Burritos are stuffed with Rice, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Salsa Verde and Choice of Meat. Burritos are served with Radishes, Whole Grilled Jalapeños and Grilled Green Onions Red and Green and Salsa

Carne Asada Burrito

$12.00

All Burritos are stuffed with Rice, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Salsa Verde and Choice of Meat. Burritos are served with Radishes, Whole Grilled Jalapeños and Grilled Green Onions Red and Green and Salsa

Chorizo Burrito

$12.00

All Burritos are stuffed with Rice, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Salsa Verde and Choice of Meat. Burritos are served with Radishes, Whole Grilled Jalapeños and Grilled Green Onions Red and Green and Salsa

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Asada

$12.00

Quesadilla De Pollo

$12.00

Quesadila Al Pastor

$12.00

Quesadila De Chorizo

$12.00

Carnitas Quesadilla

$12.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Tortas

Torta De Pollo

$13.00

Torta De Asada

$13.00

Torta De Chorizo

$13.00

Torta De Al Pastor

$13.00

CHURROS

CHURROS

$4.00

NA Beverages

Soda

$2.00

Agua

$1.50

Chips

$1.50

Orange Soda

$1.50Out of stock

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Jarritos Soda

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

40 Arena Way, Council Bluffs, IA 51503

Directions

Gallery
Hugo's Taco Truck image

Similar restaurants in your area

Big Kel's Pizza & Wings
orange star4.3 • 137
40 Arena Way Suite 11 Council Bluffs, IA 51501
View restaurantnext
The Monster Club
orange star4.1 • 982
1217 Howard Omaha, NE 68102
View restaurantnext
DJ's Dugout - Downtown
orange star4.0 • 90
1003 Capitol Ave Omaha, NE 68102
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - NE001 - Omaha NE
orange star4.1 • 2,076
225 N 12th St Omaha, NE 68102
View restaurantnext
Lula B's Breakfast Brunch & Bar - 902 Dodge Street # 101
orange starNo Reviews
902 Dodge Street # 101 Omaha, NE 68102
View restaurantnext
Moe & Curly's Pub and Grill - Capitol Ave
orange star4.6 • 78
1011 Capitol Ave Omaha, NE 68102
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Council Bluffs

The Salty Dog
orange star4.6 • 1,337
2411 S 24th St Council Bluffs, IA 51501
View restaurantnext
Barley's
orange star4.5 • 849
114 W Broadway Council Bluffs, IA 51503
View restaurantnext
Lansky's - Council Bluffs
orange star4.3 • 746
1131 N Broadway Council Bluffs, IA 51503
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 11 - Council Bluffs
orange star4.2 • 408
3617 Denmark Dr Council Bluffs, IA 51501
View restaurantnext
Bertha's Bar & Grill - 1322 N 16th St
orange star4.6 • 291
1322 N 16th St Council Hourse, IA 51501
View restaurantnext
Primo's Modern Mexican Food
orange star4.5 • 249
930 5th Ave Council Bluffs, IA 51501
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston