Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

3rd Base Bar & Grill

24 Reviews

$

800 N 8TH ST

Council bluffs, IA 51503

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Gouda Mac Bites
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Breakfast Burger

Pre-Game Appetizers

Wings - 6

$8.00

Cheese Curds

$7.50

Pepper Jack Bites

$7.50

Old Fashion Onion Rings

$7.50

Cauliflower

$7.50

Fries

$3.75

Tots

$3.75

Pizza Rolls (20)

$7.00

Pretzel Bites

$7.50

Gouda Mac Bites

$8.25

TotCho's

$9.25

My GF isn't Hungry

$6.00

chips

$2.50

Candy

$1.50

Large Bag M&Ms

$3.00

Game Day Burgers

Cheese Burger

$9.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.50

Southwestern Burger

$9.50

Breakfast Burger

$10.50

Smokehouse Burger

$10.50

Blanco Smokehouse Burger

$10.50

Black & Bleu

$9.50

Patty Melt

$9.50

Hamburger

$8.50

Home Run Favorites

Hand Breaded Tenderloin

$8.75

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Chicken Strip Basket

$9.00

Philly Sandwich

$9.75

Beer Battered Shrimp basket

$10.50

Dinner Salad

$9.50

Philly Wrap

$11.00Out of stock

BLT

$8.75

Chicken Fingers meal

$9.00

Chicken Cordon bleu

$10.50

herb chicken tendies/ coleslaw

$9.99

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$6.00

Kids Chicken Strip Basket

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Pizza rolls with fries (10)

$6.00

Soup/Salad

Side Salad

$4.00

Chicken dinner Salad

$9.49

Broasted Chicken

2 pc dark

$7.99

2 pc white

$9.25

3 pc chef pick

$10.49

4 pc

$12.99

Broasted chicken sando

$8.49

Parmesen Broasted Chicken Sandwich

$8.50Out of stock

EXTRAS

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Extra BBQ sauce

$0.50

Extra Kicker Sauce

$0.50

Extra Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Extra Mild Sauce

$0.50

Extra 1000 Island

$0.50

Extra Herb Buffalo

$0.50

Extra 1000 Sauce

$0.25

Extra Garlic Parm

$0.50

Extra Jalepenos

$0.50

Extra Grilled Onions

$0.50

add Texas toast

$0.50

Side Coleslaw

$1.50

Side Mashed Pot

$2.25

Extra Pickles

$0.50

Add Bacon

$1.50

side Mac & Cheese

$2.25

Tender bowl

Mashed pot Bowl

$6.99

Mac & cheese Bowl

$7.99

broasted chicken (Copy)

Special 3 Pc Chicken Chef Pick

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Friendly neighborhood sports bar with NFL Sunday Ticket, MLB package. Voted 2021 Best hamburger! Now serving Broasted Chicken. Karaoke every Friday & Saturday.

Location

800 N 8TH ST, Council bluffs, IA 51503

Directions

Gallery
3rd Base Bar and Grill image
3rd Base Bar and Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Barley's
orange star4.5 • 849
114 W Broadway Council Bluffs, IA 51503
View restaurantnext
Hugo's Taco Truck
orange starNo Reviews
40 Arena Way Council Bluffs, IA 51503
View restaurantnext
Big Kel's Pizza & Wings
orange star4.3 • 137
40 Arena Way Suite 11 Council Bluffs, IA 51501
View restaurantnext
Blatt Beer & Table - North Downtown - 610 N. 12th St. Omaha 68102
orange star4.1 • 611
610 N 12TH STREET Omaha, NE 68102
View restaurantnext
The Monster Club
orange star4.1 • 982
1217 Howard Omaha, NE 68102
View restaurantnext
DJ's Dugout - Downtown
orange star4.0 • 90
1003 Capitol Ave Omaha, NE 68102
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Council bluffs

The Salty Dog
orange star4.6 • 1,337
2411 S 24th St Council Bluffs, IA 51501
View restaurantnext
Barley's
orange star4.5 • 849
114 W Broadway Council Bluffs, IA 51503
View restaurantnext
Lansky's - Council Bluffs
orange star4.3 • 746
1131 N Broadway Council Bluffs, IA 51503
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 11 - Council Bluffs
orange star4.2 • 408
3617 Denmark Dr Council Bluffs, IA 51501
View restaurantnext
Bertha's Bar & Grill - 1322 N 16th St
orange star4.6 • 291
1322 N 16th St Council Hourse, IA 51501
View restaurantnext
Primo's Modern Mexican Food
orange star4.5 • 249
930 5th Ave Council Bluffs, IA 51501
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston