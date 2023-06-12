Restaurant header imageView gallery

Doozie's

review star

No reviews yet

4105 S 11th Street

Council bluffs, IA 51501

Ice Cream and Treats

Homemade Ice Cream

Dish

$4.25+

Pint

$9.00

Pint

Waffle Cone

$5.25+

Cake Cone

$4.25+

Soft Serve

Cone

$1.75+

Dish

$1.75+

Shakes & Malts

Shake

$4.00+

Malt

$4.25+

Smoothies

Smoothie

$5.00+

Frozen Treats

Novelty Bars

$3.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.00

Doozie Blenders

Doozie Blender

$4.75+

Floats & Freezes

Float

$3.50+

Freeze

$3.50+

Sundaes

Sundae

$3.25+

Specialty Sundaes

Banana Split

$7.00

Hershey's chocolate, strawberry, banana, pineapple, nut topping, whipped cream, and a cherry on top

Turtle

$7.00

Hersey's chocolate, caramel, pecans, two pecan clusters, and whipped cream

Fudge Brownie

$7.00

Hot fudge, fudge brownie, and whipped cream

Food Menu

Chesseburger

Single Cheeseburger

$7.25

Double Cheeseburger

$9.75

Triple Cheeseburger

$13.00

Hamburger

Single Hamburger

$6.75

Double Hamburger

$8.75

Triple Hamburger

$11.50

Sandwiches

Breaded Pork Loin Sandwich

$5.95

Pickle, onion, and mayo

Patty Melt

$7.25

Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, and doozie sauce on marble bread

Hot Dog

$5.00

Chili Dog

$6.00

Sloppy Joe

$5.50

Grilled Cheese

$4.75

American and Swiss cheese on white bread

Chicken Options

Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Lettuce, tomato, onion, ranch, and Swiss cheese

Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Single Tender

$2.50

Kid's Menu

Kids Hot Dog

$6.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kids Two Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Sides

Fries

$2.95

Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.50

Cheese Fries

$4.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.00

Side Sauce

$0.50

Salads

Garden Salad

$6.00

Tomato, red onion, cucumber and carrot

Mandarin Orange Chicken Salad

$6.00

Mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, candied pecans, and red onion

Tuesday Special

Drinks

Fountain Soda

$2.00+

Milk (12 oz)

$3.00

Chocolate Milk (12 oz)

$3.50

Water Cup with Lid

$1.00

Water Cup

T-shirt

Shirts

Shirt/hat

Shirt

$10.00

Hat

$15.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4105 S 11th Street, Council bluffs, IA 51501

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

