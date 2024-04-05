Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pretzels on the Go 1851 Madison Ave Ste 702

review star

No reviews yet

1851 Madison Ave Ste 702

Council Bluffs, IA 51503

Order Again

Pretzels

Traditional Pretzel - Lightly Salted

$4.00

Pretzel Nuggets- Lightly Salted

$4.50

Pretzel Nuggets- Cinnamon Sugar

$4.75

Pretzel Dog

$5.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Water

$1.00

Pretzel Pockets

Turkey, Bacon & Cheddar

$8.50

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage & Mozzarella

$8.50

Sauces

Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Hand made, fresh baked daily

1851 Madison Ave Ste 702, Council Bluffs, IA 51503

