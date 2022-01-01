Elkhorn restaurants you'll love
Elkhorn's top cuisines
Must-try Elkhorn restaurants
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Sam & Louie’s
2949 N 204th St, Elkhorn
|Popular items
|14" CYO Pizza
|$16.00
Toppings 2.29 each
|18" CYO Pizza
|$21.00
Toppings 2.99 each
|Cheese Bread
|$9.25
Fresh Italian bread covered with a blend of mozzarella cheese, garlic and Italian seasoning, baked to perfection and served with our signature pizza sauce. THursday enter promo code "Thursday" to get 1/2 price cheesebread with your order!
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Jukes Ale Works
20560 Elkhorn Dr, Elkhorn
|Popular items
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$6.00
Served with American cheese and pickles, French Fries and kid's drink. (Coca-Cola products)
|Jukes Wings
|$15.00
Crispy deep-fried bone-in chicken wings with choice of house buffalo, our Ninja Juice BBQ or roasted garlic parmesan sauce and choice of ranch or bleu cheese. (Wings are naked - not breaded)
|Geaux Geaux Cajun Mac
|$11.00
Spicy Cajun Geaux Geaux cream sauce, cavatappi pasta and toasted bread crumbs.
Double Zero Pizzeria
1405 s 204th st, Elkhorn
|Popular items
|Cheese Only - Large
|$16.00
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$8.00
|Small House Salad
|$4.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Backlot Pizza + Kitchen
6200 South 205th Plaza, Elkhorn
|Popular items
|Four Cheese Pizza
|$12.00
Proprietary four-cheese blend, classic red sauce
|The Classic Burger
|$14.00
American cheese, Roma tomato, pickles, red onion, house burger sauce
|Detroit Classic Pizza
|$12.00
Double pepperoni, classic red sauce
Blackstone Meatball West
18101 chicago st, omaha
|Popular items
|Pork Meatball Bowl
|$16.00
|Chicken Meatball Bowl
|$16.00
|Fried Cheese Tortellini
|$9.00
DJ's Dugout
19020 Evans Street, Elkhorn
|Popular items
|PRIME RIB MELT
|$12.59
Slow-cooked shaved prime rib, grilled white sourdough bread, Swiss cheese. Served with au jus.
|SPICY HANGOVER BURGER
|$12.99
Fried egg, bacon, pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato,
onions
|CHICKEN STRIPS & FRIES
|$10.79
Four chicken strips, choice of 1 sauce, French fries, or Tater Tots.
Shevy’s Sports Bar & Grill
2607 N Main St, Elkhorn
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$10.99
Beer Battered Wisconsin Cheese Curds, served with our house made sweet sauce
|Greek Salad with Meat
|$12.99
Our Tender Gyro Meat served atop Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, onions, black olives, greek dressing, Tzatziki Sauce & Pita Bread
|Prime Rib Dip
|$12.99
BEST SELLER! Shaved Prime Rib on Sourdough bread with swiss cheese and au jus
Grind Coffehouse
1013 S. 192nd Street, Omaha