Elkhorn restaurants you'll love

Go
Elkhorn restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Elkhorn

Elkhorn's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Salad
Salad
Gastropubs
Scroll right

Must-try Elkhorn restaurants

Sam & Louie’s image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Sam & Louie’s

2949 N 204th St, Elkhorn

Avg 4.2 (224 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
14" CYO Pizza$16.00
Toppings 2.29 each
18" CYO Pizza$21.00
Toppings 2.99 each
Cheese Bread$9.25
Fresh Italian bread covered with a blend of mozzarella cheese, garlic and Italian seasoning, baked to perfection and served with our signature pizza sauce. THursday enter promo code "Thursday" to get 1/2 price cheesebread with your order!
More about Sam & Louie’s
Jukes Ale Works image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Jukes Ale Works

20560 Elkhorn Dr, Elkhorn

Avg 4.4 (298 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Cheeseburger$6.00
Served with American cheese and pickles, French Fries and kid's drink. (Coca-Cola products)
Jukes Wings$15.00
Crispy deep-fried bone-in chicken wings with choice of house buffalo, our Ninja Juice BBQ or roasted garlic parmesan sauce and choice of ranch or bleu cheese. (Wings are naked - not breaded)
Geaux Geaux Cajun Mac$11.00
Spicy Cajun Geaux Geaux cream sauce, cavatappi pasta and toasted bread crumbs.
More about Jukes Ale Works
Double Zero Pizzeria image

 

Double Zero Pizzeria

1405 s 204th st, Elkhorn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheese Only - Large$16.00
Garlic Cheese Bread$8.00
Small House Salad$4.00
More about Double Zero Pizzeria
Backlot Pizza + Kitchen image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Backlot Pizza + Kitchen

6200 South 205th Plaza, Elkhorn

Avg 4.5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Four Cheese Pizza$12.00
Proprietary four-cheese blend, classic red sauce
The Classic Burger$14.00
American cheese, Roma tomato, pickles, red onion, house burger sauce
Detroit Classic Pizza$12.00
Double pepperoni, classic red sauce
More about Backlot Pizza + Kitchen
Blackstone Meatball West image

 

Blackstone Meatball West

18101 chicago st, omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pork Meatball Bowl$16.00
Chicken Meatball Bowl$16.00
Fried Cheese Tortellini$9.00
More about Blackstone Meatball West
DJ's Dugout image

 

DJ's Dugout

19020 Evans Street, Elkhorn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
PRIME RIB MELT$12.59
Slow-cooked shaved prime rib, grilled white sourdough bread, Swiss cheese. Served with au jus.
SPICY HANGOVER BURGER$12.99
Fried egg, bacon, pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato,
onions
CHICKEN STRIPS & FRIES$10.79
Four chicken strips, choice of 1 sauce, French fries, or Tater Tots.
More about DJ's Dugout
Shevy’s Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Shevy’s Sports Bar & Grill

2607 N Main St, Elkhorn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cheese Curds$10.99
Beer Battered Wisconsin Cheese Curds, served with our house made sweet sauce
Greek Salad with Meat$12.99
Our Tender Gyro Meat served atop Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, onions, black olives, greek dressing, Tzatziki Sauce & Pita Bread
Prime Rib Dip$12.99
BEST SELLER! Shaved Prime Rib on Sourdough bread with swiss cheese and au jus
More about Shevy’s Sports Bar & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Barrel & Vine

1311 South 203RD Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Barrel & Vine
Restaurant banner

 

Grind Coffehouse

1013 S. 192nd Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Grind Coffehouse
Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Elkhorn to explore

West Omaha

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Elkhorn to explore

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Saint Joseph

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

La Vista

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Panora

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Des Moines

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston