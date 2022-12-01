Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Grind. Coffeehouse

1013 S. 192nd Street

Omaha, NE 68022

Hot Coffee

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.25+
Latté- Hot

Latté- Hot

$4.00+

12oz flavored lattés contain 2 pumps of syrup. 16oz contains 3 pumps of syrup.

Cappucino

Cappucino

$3.75+
Mocha- Hot

Mocha- Hot

$4.25+
Red Eye

Red Eye

$3.50+

Drip coffee with either small or large espresso shot.

Americano

Americano

$3.25

Large shot of espresso with 6 oz of hot water.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$2.75+

Small or double espresso with a splash of milk and topped with foam.

Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

$4.00+

Chocolate with a hint of vanilla.

Cortado

Cortado

$2.25+

Small or large espresso shot with equal parts milk or milk substitute.

Espresso

Espresso

$2.25+

Hot Tea

Blueberry Merlot

Blueberry Merlot

$3.00

Herbal Tea, Caffeine-Free Organic hibiscus, rose hips, blueberry and sage.

Chamomile Citron

Chamomile Citron

$3.00

Herbal Tea, Caffeine-Free Organic chamomile, rose hips, lemongrass, hibiscus, lemon verbena and licorice root.

Cherry Blossom Hanami

Cherry Blossom Hanami

$3.00

Green Tea Organic green tea, cherries, apple juice concentrate, rice flour, sunflower oil and rose petals.

Earl Grey

Earl Grey

$3.00

Black Tea Organic Indian Assam tea leaves, cold-pressed Italian bergamot oil and organic cornflowers.

English Breakfast

English Breakfast

$3.00

Black Tea Organic Indian Assam black tea.

Green Mango Peach

Green Mango Peach

$3.00

Green Tea Organic green tea, peppermint leaves, mangos, ginger root, honeybush and peach.

Jasmine Green

Jasmine Green

$3.00

Green Tea Organic jasmine green tea.

White Ginger Pear

White Ginger Pear

$3.00

White Tea Organic white tea, ginger, lemon balm leaves, licorice root and pear.

Masala Chai Tea - Hot

Masala Chai Tea - Hot

$4.25+

Black Tea Organic black tea, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves and black pepper.

Matcha Green Tea Latte - Hot

Matcha Green Tea Latte - Hot

$3.75+

Green Tea Organic Japanese matcha, creamy vanilla and can sugar. Mix contains dairy.

Caffeine-Free Chaga Chai Tea - Hot

Caffeine-Free Chaga Chai Tea - Hot

$4.25+

Caffeine-Free Organic chaga mushrooms, dandelion root, chicory, astragalus root and cocoa nibs.

Blenders

Blended Classic Chai

Blended Classic Chai

$4.75+

An exotic blend of black tea, spices and honey mixed with milk or milk substitute and blended with ice. Gluten-Free. No Preservatives. Sweetened with Cane Sugar. No Artificial Colors, Flavors, or Sweeteners.

Four Berry

Four Berry

$4.75+

The perfect blend of raspberry, strawberry, blackberry and blueberry mixed with water and ice. This blender is made with real, ripe fruits and vegetables to deliver creative flavor combinations inspired by nature. No added sugars.

Mango Fruit 16 oz

Mango Fruit 16 oz

$4.75+

Vibrant, ripe mango with notes of pineapple and banana mixed with water and ice. This blender is Vegan, Gluten Free, Lactose Free, Sweetened with Cane Sugar and has No Preservatives. Made with real fruit and veggies. No artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners.

Blended Mocha

Blended Mocha

$5.00+

Cocoa and Columbian Arabica coffee mingle in this light yet creamy blend.

Blended Matcha Green Tea

Blended Matcha Green Tea

$5.25+

An original recipe made from top grade organic Japanese matcha with creamy vanilla blended with water or milk option and ice. Gluten-free. No preservatives. Sweetened with cane sugar. No artificial colors, flavors or sweeteners. Powder mixture contains dairy.

The Grinder

The Grinder

$5.50+

Our homemade recipe consisting of a creamy vanilla, espresso, ice and secret sauce blended to perfection. Both sizes contains dairy and 1 large shot of espresso.

Cold Coffee

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.25+
Latté - Iced

Latté - Iced

$4.50+

12oz flavored Lattés contain 3 pumps of syrup. 16oz contains 4 pumps of syrup.

PB Mixer

PB Mixer

$5.50+

Cold brew, almond milk, agave and PB2. *No milk substitutions

Iced Teas

Iced Caffeine-Free Chaga Chai Tea

Iced Caffeine-Free Chaga Chai Tea

$4.25+
Iced Masala Chai

Iced Masala Chai

$4.25+

A fragrant and full bodied Masala Chai with wild-grown black tea and the highest quality spices, slow brewed to create the perfect balance. Prominent notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon are enhanced with just the right amount of seductive cloves and black pepper. Certified Organic.

Momma Mo's Thai Iced Tea

Momma Mo's Thai Iced Tea

$5.75+

Kirby's moms delicious homemade recipe made with spiced tea and secret ingredients. This sweet and savory beverage originates from Thailand, contains dairy and is not offered dairy free.

Refreshers

Dragon Fruit Lychee

$4.50+

Vegan. Gluten- Free. A smooth and satisfying fusion of tropical dragon fruit and zesty lychee berries. Made with real fruit juice and lightly caffeinated with green coffee extract. *This beverage includes 2 whole lychees.

Peach Mango

$4.50+

Vegan. Gluten- Free. Handcrafted with the highest quality peach and mango fruit juices and purees. Made with real fruit juice and lightly caffeinated with green coffee extract. *This beverage includes freeze dried mango bits.

Retail Items

Good Girl (Light Roast) 12 oz bag

Good Girl (Light Roast) 12 oz bag

$14.00

"Good Girl" features a revolving door of single origin coffees, sourced and roasted to fit a profile that is crisp, balanced and sweet for your everyday drinking pleasure. CUP PROFILE - crisp, clean, sweet and balanced

Bad Dog (Medium/Darkish Roast) 12 oz bag

Bad Dog (Medium/Darkish Roast) 12 oz bag

$14.00

"Bad Dog," Oddly Corrects Signature Dark(ish) Roast, features a revolving door of single origin coffees, sourced and roasted to fit a profile that is full, sweet and satisfying for everyday drinking pleasure. CUP PROFILE - full bodied, sweet, chocolatey

Muffler Cold Brew/Drip Blend 12 oz bag

Muffler Cold Brew/Drip Blend 12 oz bag

$17.00

Blended and roasted with refreshing iced coffee beverages in mind. "Muffler" is a full-bodied and crisp, with jammy and fruity sweetness that will please your palate during these warmer months (or any month if your'e a cold brew die hard.) CUP PROFILE - full-bodied, crisp, clean, jammy COUNTRY OF ORIGIN - Guatemala/Ethiopia

Ethiopia Dukamo Natural 12 oz bag

Ethiopia Dukamo Natural 12 oz bag

$19.00

This coffee represents Oddly Corrects ongoing relationship with Portland-based Catalyst Trade, who focuses on the production and importing of Ethiopian coffee with close connection to the people producing it. Their year-round offering through Catalyst comes from several sister washing stations operated by the Asefa Dukamo Korma family. Lots are blended to meet a fruity and sweet flavor profile, and this harvest has those qualities in spades.

Bakery

Banana Chocolate Loaf Cake

Banana Chocolate Loaf Cake

$4.95Out of stock
Buttermilk Blueberry Muffin

Buttermilk Blueberry Muffin

$4.95
Chocolate Chip Belgian Waffle

Chocolate Chip Belgian Waffle

$4.95
Cinnamon Coffee Cake

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$5.95
Gluten- Free Double Chocolate Muffin

Gluten- Free Double Chocolate Muffin

$4.25
Lemon Cranberry Muffin

Lemon Cranberry Muffin

$4.00
Triple Berry Tart

Triple Berry Tart

$6.50
Chocolate Almond Coffee Cake

Chocolate Almond Coffee Cake

$5.25Out of stock
Taiyaki

Taiyaki

$6.00Out of stock

Hot Breakfast

The Childhood Favorite

Out of stock

Two oven baked eggs atop a slice of wheat toast with Maggi seasoning, furikaki and pepper

Salads

Asian Sesame Chicken Salad

$11.00

Organic spring mix, sliced grilled and sous vide chicken, shredded carrots, sliced almonds, cilantro, cranberries and Asian sesame dressing.

Apple Walnut Salad

$10.00

Organic spring mix, walnuts, sliced red apples, cranberries, shredded carrots and Fuji apple vinaigrette.

Toast

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$2.95

Toasted multigrain bread topped with a layer of butter, cinnamon and sugar.

Tomato Confit and Avocado

$6.95

Toasted multigrain bread, avocado spread, tomato confit and black pepper.

Strawberry Banana and Peanut Butter

$6.95

Water

Fiji Bottled Water 16.9 oz

Fiji Bottled Water 16.9 oz

$2.50
FOCO Coconut Water 11.8 oz

FOCO Coconut Water 11.8 oz

$2.75
Honest Kids Organic Juice 6 oz

Honest Kids Organic Juice 6 oz

$1.35

Pressed Juices

Blue Lagoon

Blue Lagoon

$11.00
Celery Detox

Celery Detox

$11.00Out of stock
Garden Grove

Garden Grove

$13.00Out of stock
Green Supreme

Green Supreme

$13.00Out of stock
Knockout

Knockout

$11.00Out of stock
Main Squeeze

Main Squeeze

$9.00Out of stock
P.C.H

P.C.H

$12.00
Royal Roots

Royal Roots

$12.00Out of stock
Slay

Slay

$12.00Out of stock
Sunrise Bay

Sunrise Bay

$12.00Out of stock
Sweet Jane

Sweet Jane

$13.00
Sweetart

Sweetart

$12.00
Tango

Tango

$12.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Grind Coffeehouse is Omaha’s foremost coffee shop and meet up space – created for the community by a pair of local visionaries. Featuring a trendy yet welcoming atmosphere, we offer a perfect mix of Asian fusion and midwestern hospitality.

Website

Location

1013 S. 192nd Street, Omaha, NE 68022

Directions

