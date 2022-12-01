The Grind. Coffeehouse
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Grind Coffeehouse is Omaha’s foremost coffee shop and meet up space – created for the community by a pair of local visionaries. Featuring a trendy yet welcoming atmosphere, we offer a perfect mix of Asian fusion and midwestern hospitality.
Location
1013 S. 192nd Street, Omaha, NE 68022
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Blackstone Meatball West - 18101 chicago st
No Reviews
18101 chicago st omaha, NE 68022
View restaurant
Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grill - 173rd & West Center
No Reviews
17330 Lakeside Hills Plaza Omaha, NE 68130
View restaurant