The Grind. Coffeehouse

Ethiopia Dukamo Natural 12 oz bag

$19.00

This coffee represents Oddly Corrects ongoing relationship with Portland-based Catalyst Trade, who focuses on the production and importing of Ethiopian coffee with close connection to the people producing it. Their year-round offering through Catalyst comes from several sister washing stations operated by the Asefa Dukamo Korma family. Lots are blended to meet a fruity and sweet flavor profile, and this harvest has those qualities in spades.