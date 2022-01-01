La Vista restaurants you'll love
La Vista's top cuisines
Must-try La Vista restaurants
More about El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant
El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant
8045 S 83rd Ave, La Vista
|Popular items
|Pick 2 Combo
|$9.99
Your choice of 2 items listed. Comes with rice and beans.
If you would like 2 of the same item please list that in the "special instructions."
|Large Chips (Take Out)
|$6.00
|Hard Shell Taco
|$2.09
More about Summer Kitchen
Summer Kitchen
12010 Giles Road, La Vista
|Popular items
|Caramelicious Blender
|Gourmet Grilled Cheese
|$8.99
|3/1 Eggs, Meat, HB & Toast
|$11.99
More about PizzaWest
PIZZA • PASTA
PizzaWest
12040 Mcdermott Plaza, La Vista
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.99
No frozen cheese sticks here, fresh mozzarella breaded with panko breadcrumbs and seasonings. Served with marinara sauce.
|10 Wings
|$13.99
Pick between 11 different sauce flavors.
Served with celery, carrots and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch.
|Garlic Knots
|$6.99
Fried dough knots tossed in a garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of pizza sauce or ranch.