La Vista restaurants you'll love

La Vista restaurants
Toast
  • La Vista

La Vista's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Cake
Bakeries
Must-try La Vista restaurants

El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant

8045 S 83rd Ave, La Vista

Avg 4.5 (1159 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pick 2 Combo$9.99
Your choice of 2 items listed. Comes with rice and beans.
If you would like 2 of the same item please list that in the "special instructions."
Large Chips (Take Out)$6.00
Hard Shell Taco$2.09
More about El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Summer Kitchen

12010 Giles Road, La Vista

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caramelicious Blender
Gourmet Grilled Cheese$8.99
3/1 Eggs, Meat, HB & Toast$11.99
More about Summer Kitchen
PizzaWest image

PIZZA • PASTA

PizzaWest

12040 Mcdermott Plaza, La Vista

Avg 4.2 (949 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
No frozen cheese sticks here, fresh mozzarella breaded with panko breadcrumbs and seasonings. Served with marinara sauce.
10 Wings$13.99
Pick between 11 different sauce flavors.

Served with celery, carrots and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch.
Garlic Knots$6.99
Fried dough knots tossed in a garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of pizza sauce or ranch.
More about PizzaWest
Nebraska Brewing Company image

 

Nebraska Brewing Company

6950 S 108th St, La Vista

Avg 4.1 (206 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Black Betty 32oz
MOAB 32oz
Melange 32oz
More about Nebraska Brewing Company
More near La Vista to explore

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Elkhorn

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Saint Joseph

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Panora

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

