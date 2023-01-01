Chicken tenders in La Vista
La Vista restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Jimbo’s Diner
Jimbo’s Diner
7101 S 84th St, La Vista
|Chicken Strips
|$11.99
Fresh tenders in our famous crispy breading with Ranch, BBQ or Buffalo sauce
More about PizzaWest - La Vista
PIZZA • PASTA
PizzaWest - La Vista
12040 Mcdermott Plaza, La Vista
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.99
All white meat beer battered chicken strips served piping hot with your choice of BBQ, honey mustard, ranch or buffalo sauce.
|Chicken Tenders & Fries
|$10.99
All white meat beer battered chicken strips served piping hot with your choice of BBQ, honey mustard, ranch or buffalo sauce. Comes with a side of waffle fries.