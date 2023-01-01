Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in La Vista

Go
La Vista restaurants
Toast

La Vista restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

 

Jimbo’s Diner

7101 S 84th St, La Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Strips$11.99
Fresh tenders in our famous crispy breading with Ranch, BBQ or Buffalo sauce
More about Jimbo’s Diner
PizzaWest image

PIZZA • PASTA

PizzaWest - La Vista

12040 Mcdermott Plaza, La Vista

Avg 4.2 (949 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$9.99
All white meat beer battered chicken strips served piping hot with your choice of BBQ, honey mustard, ranch or buffalo sauce.
Chicken Tenders & Fries$10.99
All white meat beer battered chicken strips served piping hot with your choice of BBQ, honey mustard, ranch or buffalo sauce. Comes with a side of waffle fries.
More about PizzaWest - La Vista

Browse other tasty dishes in La Vista

Corn Dogs

Tacos

Taco Salad

Chili

Map

More near La Vista to explore

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Elkhorn

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Saint Joseph

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Panora

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (209 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (793 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (382 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (307 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston