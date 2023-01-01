Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bacon cheeseburgers in La Vista

La Vista restaurants
Toast

La Vista restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

PIZZA • PASTA

PizzaWest - La Vista

12040 Mcdermott Plaza, La Vista

Avg 4.2 (949 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
16in POTM (Bacon Cheeseburger) & 1/2 Other$20.99
June POTM:
Bacon Cheeseburger
Ketchup and Mustard Base
Hamburger
Mozzarella
Cheddar
Bacon
Pickles
Caul POTM (Philly)$14.99
July POTM
Philly Cheesesteak
Cream Cheese Sauce
Seasoned Sirloin Steak
Green Peppers
Onions
Mushrooms
Mozzarella
18in POTM (Hot Honey Pepperoni)$25.99
November POTM:
Hot Honey Pepperoni
Pizza Sauce
3” Hand Cut Pepperoni
Mozzarella
Pepperoni
Cup and Curl Pepperoni
Drizzled with Mike’s Hot Honey
More about PizzaWest - La Vista
The City Pub -

7861 Main St, La Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon Bleu Burger$16.00
More about The City Pub -

