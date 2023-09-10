SHAREABLES

JOE'S BBQ NACHOS

$13.99

Nacho cheese, Award-Winning BBQ Beans, lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce and sour cream.

JOE'S SMOKED WINGS

$11.99Out of stock

A dozen smoked wings, fried & smothered with your choice of BBQ or Buffalo sauce. Served with a side of Ranch or Blue Cheese.

JOE'S LOADED FRIES

$12.99

Choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken or brisket, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, BBQ sauce & sour cream.

BBQ SANDWICHES

BARBEQULOSSAL 'THE Q'

$15.99

Your choice of brisket, chicken, or Burnt Ends topped with provolone cheese and two onion rings on a toasted Kaiser roll.

BBQ SANDWICH

$13.99

Your choice of pulled pork, brisket, turkey, pulled chicken, BBQ sausage or Hot Link served on a toasted bun with a side.

CAROLINA STYLE SANDWICHES

$14.99

Choice of pulled pork, brisket, turkey, or pulled chicken served on our jumbo toasted bun and topped with spicy slaw and Carolina sauce.

BURNT END SANDWICH

$16.99

Brisket Burnt Ends served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side.

THE HOG HEAVEN

$14.99

Pulled pork and a BBQ Sausage link served on a toasted bun topped with our Original BBQ Sauce and served with a side.

SWANKY SMOKED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.99

Pulled chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, and our house-made BBQ Mayo on a toasted bun and served with a side.

JOE'S DIPPED BRISKET WITH AU JUS

$15.99

Sliced Brisket topped with bell peppers, onions, and Provolone cheese on a toasted whole wheat hoagie. Served with Au Jus and a side.

COMBO SANDWICH

$14.99

Two choices of the following: pulled pork, brisket, turkey, pulled chicken, BBQ Sausage or Hot Link served on a toasted bun with a side.

BBQ DINNERS

ONE MEAT DINNER

$16.99

Your choice of meat served with your choice of two sides, Texas Toast and pickles (+$1 for brisket).

TWO MEAT DINNER

$18.99

Choose two: brisket, pork, turkey, hot link, pulled chicken or sausage (+$1 for brisket).

BURNT END DINNER

$21.99Out of stock
SMOKED CHICKEN DINNER

$17.99

Half a smoked bone-in chicken.

RIBS

RIB DINNER

$23.99+

Slow smoked Half slab of ribs sauced with Original BBQ sauce with your choice of two sides, toast and pickles.

RIBS-N-MEAT DINNER

RIBS-N-MEAT DINNER

$20.99

Three slow smoked Rib bones with your choice of one BBQ Meat topped with Original BBQ sauce with your choice of two sides, toast and pickles.

RIBS-N-CHICKEN DINNER

RIBS-N-CHICKEN DINNER

$20.99

Three slow smoked Rib bones with one quarter smoked bone-in chicken topped with original bbq sauce with your choice of two sides, toast and pickles.

RIBS-N-ENDS DINNER

$23.99

Three slow smoked Rib bones with burnt ends sauced with Original BBQ sauce with your choice of two sides, toast and pickles.

FULL RACK

$27.99

Slow smoked full slab of ribs with Original BBQ sauce

HALF RACK

$20.99

Slow smoked half slab of ribs sauced with Original BBQ sauce.

BURGERS

Smoked & charred. Served with fries.

JOE'S CLASSIC BURGER

$13.99Out of stock

8oz. Smoked & charred.

'THE JOE' BURGER

$16.99Out of stock

BBQ SNACK PACKS

BBQ SANDWICH

$9.99

Choose from brisket, port, turkey, bologna, or pulled chicken.

CHICKEN STRIPS

$9.99
RIBS

$9.99

SALADS

SMOKED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast on a bed of romaine lettuce topped with shaved Parmesan and croutons with Caesar dressing.

BBQ SALAD

$14.99

Choice of pulled chicken or pork with corn, black beans, red peppers, onions and corn chips with Ranch dressing.

TURKEY SALAD

$14.99

Sliced smoked turkey, baby spinach leaves, dried cranberries, crumbled Feta cheese, Balsamic glaze. Topped with a sprinkle of candied pecans and your choice of dressing.

SIDE TOSSED SALAD

$5.99

BBQ PARTY PACKS

GRAND CHAMPION PLATTER

$32.99

Feature's Joe's award-winning meats: brisket, pulled pork, chicken, turkey, sausage, hot link and ribs. Platter includes your choice of 3 sides along with Texas Toast, pickles and onions. Serves two.

FAMILY PACK

$49.99

Feeds 3-4 Folks. 1.5 lbs of your choice of 2 meats (.75lb of each) topped with Original BBQ sauce, two pints (or equivalent size) of sides served with half a loaf of bread, bbq sauce and pickles.

THE PITMASTER

$79.99

Feeds 6-8 Folks. 3.75 lbs of your choice of 3 meats (1.25lb of each) topped with Original BBQ sauce, three pints (or equivalent size) of sides served with a Full loaf of bread, bbq sauce and pickles.

THE RIB FESTIVAL

$79.99

Feeds 6-8 Folks. Two full racks of ribs topped with Original BBQ sauce, three pints (or equivalent size) of sides served with a full loaf of bread, BBQ sauce and pickles.

MEATS BY THE POUND

SMOKED BRISKET

$6.31+

Slow smoked brisket. Served either sliced or chopped.

PULLED PORK

$4.59+

Tender, hand-pulled pork.

SMOKED TURKEY

$4.59+Out of stock

Sliced turkey breast with a deep and rich smoke flavor.

PULLED CHICKEN

$4.59+

A mix of thigh and breast meat, smoked and then hand pulled.

BBQ SAUSAGE

$4.59+

Smoked BBQ pork sausage.

HOT LINKS

$4.59+

Smoked pork hot link sausage.

BURNT ENDS

$26.29

Joe calls them Meat Candy.

BBQ BAKED POTATOES

BBQ BAKED POTATO

$14.99

Your choice of meat, butter, sour cream, grated cheese and chives.

SIDE LOADED BAKED POTATO

$8.49

SIDE BAKED POTATO

$6.99

SIDES

BBQ BEANS

$4.49+
SPICY SLAW

$4.49+
POTATO SALAD

$4.49+
MAC-N-CHEESE

$4.49+
GREEN BEANS

$4.49+
FRENCH FRIES

$4.49+

HOUSE BBQ CHIPS

$4.49+
ONION RINGS

$4.49+

FRIED OKRA

$4.49+
SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.49+
SMOKED WHITE CHICKEN CHILI

$4.49+Out of stock
CORNBREAD

$2.49+Out of stock

ONE DOZEN BUNS

$4.49

LOAF OF BREAD

$4.49

DESSERTS

FRESH BAKED BROWNIE

$5.99
JOE'S CHERRY BREAD PUDDING WITH BOURBON

$7.99Out of stock
FRESH BAKED COOKIE

$2.49

DRINKS

BOTTLED WATER

$1.99Out of stock

SODA

$2.29

BBQ SWAG

JOE'S ORIGINAL BBQ SAUCE

$5.50Out of stock

JOE'S HOT BBQ SAUCE

$5.50

JOE'S SOUTHERN MUSTARD SAUCE

$5.50Out of stock