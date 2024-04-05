Restaurant header imageView gallery

Caddy's Kitchen & Cocktails

review star

No reviews yet

103 W Broadway

Council Bluffs, IA 51503

Order Again

Popular Items

Kids Cheeseburger
Lobster Pasta
Caddy's Ultimate Burger

Starters

Char Buff Wings

$16.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Street Tacos

$10.00

Bruschetta

$11.00

Shrimp Scampi

$14.00

Shrimp Sp

$11.00

Neptune Avocado

$18.00Out of stock

Fried Mushrooms

$12.00

Onion Rings Appetizer

$8.00

Side Hand-Cut Fries

$4.00

Side Sweet Potato

$4.00

Side Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Side Kettle Chips

$4.00

Xtra Sauces

$1.00

Side Carrots Celery

$2.00

Side Onion Rings

$5.00

Xtra Bread

$0.50

Side Veggies

$4.00

Black N Blue Steak Bites

$15.00

Alpastor Super Fries

$13.00Out of stock

Taco Duo

$12.00

Side Gravy

$1.50

Steak Qeusadilla

$16.00

Nacho Fries

$12.00

Birria Street Taco

$12.00

FOOD

Cheese Burger

$11.00

Hot Dog

$4.67

Bike NightTaco

$2.80

3for $8

$7.48

DRINKS

BL CAN

$4.67Out of stock

BUSCH LITE CAN

$4.67Out of stock

Ultra Can

$4.67Out of stock

Jarritos

$2.80

Salads

Chicken Caesar

$14.00

Southwest Chicken Salad

$13.00

Side Cottage Cheese

$3.00

House Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Shrimp Wedge Salad

$15.00

Side Wedge

$6.00

Sirlion Salad

$16.00

Valentina Cx Taco Salad

$13.00

CUP MAC SALAD

$4.00

BOWL MAC SALAD

$6.00

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Soups

Turkey Wild Rice

$4.00+

French Onion Soup

$6.00

Soup Of The Day

$4.00+

Sandwiches/ Burger

BBQ Brisket

$12.00

Chicken Florentine

$12.00

Caddy's Ultimate Burger

$14.00

Pork Tenderlion

$12.00

Cheeseburger

$11.00

Buffalo Sandwich

$12.00

Cuban Sandwich

$14.00

Caddy's Club

$12.00

Meatloaf Melt

$15.00

Crispy Chicken Sand

$11.00

Hot Beef

$13.00

Shrimp Sandwhich

$15.00

Buffalo Wrap

$11.00Out of stock

Patty Melt

$12.00

Steak Philly

$14.00

Crispy Chicken Sp

$12.00

Chicken Bacon

$14.00

Chicken Bacon Melt

$11.00

Turkey And Pesto Sandwhich

$12.00

BLT SANDWICH

$11.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.00

Mac Burger

$14.00

Steak And Chop

Whiskey Sirloin

$22.00

Filet

$35.00

Ribeye Surf N Turf

$36.00Out of stock

New York Strip

$28.00

Smoked Prime

$30.00Out of stock

Waygu Meatloaf

$21.00

QUEEN Prime Rib Dinner

$28.00Out of stock

KING Prime Rib Dinner

$32.00Out of stock

Strip Special

$32.00

Ribeye Special

$35.00

Blan N Bleu Ny Strip Special

$28.00

Surf N Turf NY Strip

$38.00

Beef Tips

$15.00

Sinatra Ribeye

$35.00

Chick Fried Chicken

$16.00

Fajita Ny Strip

$32.00

Beef Madallion Trio

$30.00Out of stock

Seafood

Lobster Pot Pie

$28.00

Chilean Seabass

$40.00

Plank Salmon

$25.00

Lobster Pasta

$22.00

Oscar Salmon

$35.00Out of stock

Kabobs

$18.00Out of stock

Salmon Cavotopi

$20.00Out of stock

Stuffed Shrimp

$15.00

Shrimp And Chips

$16.00

Pasta

Chicken Carbonara

$16.00

Caddy's Mac and Cheese

$22.00Out of stock

Lobster Pasta

$22.00

Thai Chicken Pasta

$20.00

Spaghetti & Meatball Pasta

$14.00

Chicken Parmesan

$16.00

Beef Cavatappi`

$18.00

Chipotle Chick

$16.00Out of stock

Carne Asada Pasta

$18.00Out of stock

Shrimp Pesto

$18.00Out of stock

Chicken Mac

$16.00

Chicken Delarosa

$16.00

Shrimp N Lobster Alfredo

$22.00

Dinner For 2/ DISNEY

Prime Rib Dinner Bundle

$185.00

SATURDAY: WINGS & SLIDERS

$55.00

SUNDAY: STREET TACO PACKAGE

$45.00

Disney Churros

$9.00

Mouseketeer Waffles

$9.00

Wonderland Mushrooms

$12.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.00

Under The Sea Risotto

$26.00

Dinner Dessert

New York Cheesecake

$7.00

Apple Cinnamon Roll

$12.00Out of stock

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Berry Cobbler

$8.00

Lemoncello Cake

$10.00

Dessert Chimmi

$8.00

Chocolate Mousse

$8.00

Lava Cakes

$12.00

Arroz Con Leche Empanada

$10.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids Wings

$11.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kids Mac

$10.00

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$3.00

Side Of Kids Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Flatbread Pizza

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

103 W Broadway, Council Bluffs, IA 51503

Directions

Gallery
Caddy's Kitchen & Cocktails image
Caddy's Kitchen & Cocktails image

