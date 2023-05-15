Main picView gallery

Railway 115 S 12th St

review star

No reviews yet

115 S 12th St

Council Bluffs, IA 51501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Breakfast Menu

2 Eggs Omelet

$7.99

2 egg omelet inludes toast & hashbrowns.

2 Eggs Railway Platter

$8.99

2 eggs, toast, hashbrowns, choice of bacon, sauasge or ham patties.

4 Eggs Omelet

$9.99

4 egg omelet inludes toast & hashbrowns.

Breakfast Burrito

$5.99

2 Egg burrito served with salsa

Breakfast Sandwich

$3.99

Breakfast Sandich with Choice of Toast.

Corned Beef & Hash Platter

$11.99

Country Fried Steak

$13.99

2 Eggs, Hashbrowns, Toast & Sausage Gravy.

Breakfast Single Items

1 Egg

$1.75

Choice of egg served your way.

2 Egg

$2.99

Choice of egg served your way.

Bacon

$3.99+

4 slices of bacon.

Biscuits & Gravy

$7.99+

Full order of bisuits & gravy.

Corned Beef & Hash

$6.99

French Toast

$3.99+

Ham

$3.99+

2 ham patties.

Hash Browns

$2.99+

Full side order of hashbrowns.

Oatmeal

$4.99

12oz bowl of oatmeal.

Pancake

$3.99

Large pancake with maple syrup.

Sausage

$3.99+

2 sausage patties.

Sausage Gravy

$2.25

Toast

$1.75+

Choice of rye, wheat, white, marble rye, or Texas toast.

Appetizers

Bacon Cheddar Fries

$6.99+

Our hand-cut fries dripping with cheddar cheese sauce topped with bacon

Battered Cauliflower

$6.99+

Lightly battered cauilflower fried to a golden brown

Battered Dipped Mushrooms

$6.99+

Mushrooms fried golden brown

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Grilled flour tortilla stuufed with cheddar cheese

Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$10.99

Grilled flour torilla stuffed with grilled chicken & cheddar cheese

Chips & Salsa

$5.99+

Fried flour or corn tortillas chips served with salsa

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99+

Gooey mozzarella cheese breaded & fried to perfection

Create Your Own Burger

Railway Burger

$14.99+

A full pound ground beef patty & choice of 1 side

Railway Favorites

Reuben

$13.99

Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut & thousand island on thick sliced marble rye bread

BLT

$9.99

Six slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato on your hoice of toasted bread, Texas, marble ryr, rye, or wheat

Chicken Philly with Cheese

$10.99

Chicken, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, choice of cheese

Philly Cheese

$10.99

Beef, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, choice of cheese

French Dip

$10.99

Succulent, slow cooked roast beef piled on a hoagie bun, choice of cheese and served with Au jus

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Thick sliced Texas toast grilled with American, Swiss, & cheddar cheese

Ham & Cheese

$9.99

Thinly sliced ham piled high on thick sliced Texas toast with Swiss, Cheddar & Breakfast Cheese

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$6.99+

Slow roasted shredded beef served on thick sliced Texas toast with mashed potatoes smothered with our homemade beef gravy

Patty Melt

$14.99+

Our 1 pound Railway burger topped with grilled onions & swiss cheese. Served on toasted marble or rye bread

Pork Tenderloin

$9.99

Hand breaded tenderized pork fried to perfection. Served on a toasted bun.

Soup & Salads

Bowl of Soup

$4.99

Made from scratch soup of the day served with crackers

Cup of Soup

$2.99

Made from scratch soup of the day served with crackers

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.99+

Crispy fried pieces of chicken tenders, fresh greens, tomatoes, onions, shredded cheese and your choice of dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99+

Tender white chicken breast grilled and served on a mountain of fresh greens with tomatoes, onions, shredded cheese and your chice of cheese

Side Salad

$4.99

A lettuce salad with shtredded cheese, served with your choice of dressing

Soup & Salad

$7.99

A lite combo

Baskets

Chicken Strip Basket

$10.99

Four tenders strips of chicken breast tossed in our signature breading fried to perfection.

Fish Sandwich Basket

$10.99

Half pound white fish fillet lightly breaded and served on a toasted hoagie. Served with tartar sauce.

Shrimp Basket

$12.99

Ten fantail shrimp lightly breaded and fried to a golden crisp. Served with cocktail sauce

Side Car

Baked Beans

$2.25

Side order of baked beans.

Cole Slaw

$2.25

Side order of cole slaw.

Crinkle Fries

$3.99

Hand Cut Fries

$3.99

Side order of Hand Cut Fries.

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$2.25

Side order of mashed potatoes & gravy.

Onion Rings

$4.99

Side order of Onion Rings.

Potato Salad

$2.25

Side order of potato salad.

Specials

Burger

$6.99

Fried Chicken

$10.99

Hot Italian Sausage Sandwich

$6.99

Pork Tenderloin

$6.99

Spaghetti

$8.99+

Taco

$4.99

Wings

$0.50

NA Beverages

Drinks

Coffee

$1.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Mt. Dew

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

7UP

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$2.50

Regular Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Kids Milk

$1.50

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.75

Hot Tea

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Liquid Ice

$4.00

Monster

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

White Monster

$4.50

Water

Merchandise

Items

T-shirt

$15.00

Employee T-shirt

$10.00

Coffee Mug

$8.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

115 S 12th St, Council Bluffs, IA 51501

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Primo's Modern Mexican Food
orange star4.5 • 249
930 5th Ave Council Bluffs, IA 51501
View restaurantnext
3rd Base Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 24
800 N 8TH ST Council bluffs, IA 51503
View restaurantnext
Lincoln's Pub - 157 W. Broadway
orange star4.6 • 401
157 W. Broadway Council Bluffs, IA 51503
View restaurantnext
Barley's
orange star4.5 • 849
114 W Broadway Council Bluffs, IA 51503
View restaurantnext
Caddy's Kitchen & Cocktails
orange starNo Reviews
103 W Broadway Council Bluffs, IA 51503
View restaurantnext
Pizza King
orange starNo Reviews
1101 North Broadway Council Bluffs, IA 51503
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Council Bluffs

The Salty Dog
orange star4.6 • 1,337
2411 S 24th St Council Bluffs, IA 51501
View restaurantnext
Barley's
orange star4.5 • 849
114 W Broadway Council Bluffs, IA 51503
View restaurantnext
Lansky's - Council Bluffs
orange star4.3 • 746
1131 N Broadway Council Bluffs, IA 51503
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 11 - Council Bluffs
orange star4.2 • 408
3617 Denmark Dr Council Bluffs, IA 51501
View restaurantnext
Lincoln's Pub - 157 W. Broadway
orange star4.6 • 401
157 W. Broadway Council Bluffs, IA 51503
View restaurantnext
Bertha's Bar & Grill - 1322 N 16th St
orange star4.6 • 291
1322 N 16th St Council Bluffs, IA 51501
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Council Bluffs
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Omaha
review star
Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)
La Vista
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Elkhorn
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Lincoln
review star
Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)
Panora
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Grimes
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston