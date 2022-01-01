Go
Toast

Clean Juice

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • ICE CREAM

118 Brucewood Road • $$

Avg 4.8 (993 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

118 Brucewood Road

Southern Pines NC

Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Felipe's Wey

No reviews yet

So Fast, So Hot, So Good...
A whole new experience, style and atmosphere with everything you loved from San Felipe Mexican Restaurant and more...

Legends of Southern Pines

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

195 American Fusion

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Broadstreet Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Home of the Best Burger in Town! Outdoor patio, Roof top Deck, the only dance floor in the pines, Live Music venues, Music Bingo, Open Mic night, Daily Lunch specials and Drink Specials with a real laid back feel!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston