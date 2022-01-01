Go
Toast

Condado Tacos

Pick Up Only

TACOS

634 Selden St • $$

Avg 4 (109 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
QR Codes
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

634 Selden St

Detroit MI

Sunday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Motor City Brewing Works

No reviews yet

Detroit's original micro-brewer serving up warm vibes since 1994 along with local art, brick-oven pizza, soup, salad, ale, lager, stout, cider, wine, cocktails & soda.

Street Beet

No reviews yet

100% Plant Based

Harmony Garden Cafe

No reviews yet

Harmony Garden Cafe is Detroit's Midtown Location for Fresh, Delicious, Affordable Middle Eastern Cuisine with a Twist.
Come in and enjoy!

Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown

No reviews yet

The Saad Family takes a lot of pride in our business roots. We began our journey on Plymouth and Southfield and we continue to invest in the very same neighborhood. We will never forget where it all began! We strive to ensure that you have the BEST DINING EXPERIENCE each and every time you dine with us!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston