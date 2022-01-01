Go
Crepe Crazy

Savory and Sweet Crepes with an European twist!

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

3103 S. LAMAR BLVD • $

Avg 4.7 (1343 reviews)

Popular Items

Southwest (V)$8.99
Chicken Basil Pesto$9.49
Turkey + Avocado$9.49
Nutella Royale$7.49
Caprese (V)$8.49
Scandinavian$10.99
Build Your Own Crepe$4.50
Prosciutto + Apricot Jam$10.49
Ham + Swiss$8.99
Sweet Cheese Delight$8.49
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3103 S. LAMAR BLVD

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

