Doggi's Arepa Bar

Enjoy the best AREPAS and traditional Venezuelan food in town.

1246 Coral Way

Popular Items

AREPA SANTA BARBARA$12.50
Marinated churrasco, tomato, avocado, white shredded cheese
EMPANADA POLLO MECHADO$3.99
Shredded chicken empanada
AREPA PABELLON$10.99
Shredded beef, fried plantains, black beans and white shredded cheese
AREPA LLANERA$13.99
Picanha steak, grilled cheese and "guasacaca"
EMPANADA PABELLON$3.99
Shredded beef, fried plantains, black beans and white cheese empanada
EMPANADA QUESO$3.99
White cheese empanada
CACHAPA QUESO DE MANO$10.99
Traditional corn pancake semi-sweet, with "queso de mano" inside and topped with cream and white shredded cheese.
AREPA REINA PEPIADA$9.99
Chicken salad, avocado, green peas and chopped parsley in a mayo-mustard sauce
EMPANADA CARNE MECHADA$3.99
Shredded beef empanada
TEQUENOS$8.99
Venezuelan spear of bread dough with cheese in the middle
1246 Coral Way

Miami FL

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
