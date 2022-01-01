Doggi's Arepa Bar
Enjoy the best AREPAS and traditional Venezuelan food in town.
1246 Coral Way
Popular Items
Location
1246 Coral Way
Miami FL
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Old Lisbon
Authentic Portuguese Dining Experience!
Coral House
Authentic Italian pizza, pasta, and more !
The Mighty
Come in and enjoy!
El Patio 305
El Patio 305 is an original restaurant with a unique culinary experience concept, founded by Witmar Jara and his family, right in the middle of Miami Coral Way, where innovation prevails with our Colombian and Latin gastronomy plates, remarkable variety, quality and flavor. Living the experience at El Patio 305 is taking those Latin American flavors to your palate that are nowadays part of the current history of Miami.