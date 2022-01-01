Go
Don Gallo - Hardin Valley

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

10681 Hardin Valley Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (908 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Dip Lg$8.00
Cheese Dip
Burrito Sonora$15.00
Large flour tortilla filled with Angus Beef sirloin steak, smothered with our delicious cheese sauce. Served with 2 sides
Cheese Steak Quesadilla$13.00
Flour tortilla folded in half, stuffed with Angus Beef sirloin steak strips cooked to the perfection with onions, and smothered in our special cheese sauce. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream & lettuce
Tacos Battered Shrimp$14.00
Beer battered shrimp, shredded cabbage, mango-pinneapple salsa, pico de gallo and our special chipotle sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

10681 Hardin Valley Rd

Knoxville TN

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
