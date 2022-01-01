Go
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

11525 Parkside Dr



Popular Items

9" Peanut Butter Cream$26.00
Peanut butter and cream cheese are sweetened and whipped into a rich filling that is set into an Oreo cookie crust.
Box of 4$16.00
Choose a variety from all our delicious flavors to create your own sampler of 4" mini pies.
9" Coconut Cream$26.00
A Southern tradition at pot lucks and holidays. This pie stays in demand all year long. The filling is cooked over the stove top giving it a sweet, rich flavor and the beauty of a coconut sprinkled meringue on top.
Dozen Minis$45.00
Choose a variety from all our delicious flavors to create your own sampler of 4" mini pies.
4" Key Lime$4.25
Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling (no sour after taste here y'all), then we pipe on a generous border of whipped cream cheese topping and top it of with a sweet key lime glaze and a sprinkle of graham cracker crumbs.
Dozen 2" Pies$19.50
Dozen 2" Pies- Three each of Chocolate Cream, Key Lime, Peanut Butter, Coconut Cream
Vanilla (12)$10.00
Our melt-in-your-mouth, soft-baked shortbread cookies with a sweet, vanilla icing.
9" Key Lime$26.00
Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling (no sour after taste here y'all), then we pipe on a generous border of whipped cream cheese topping and top it of with a sweet key lime glaze and a sprinkle of graham cracker crumbs.
9" Chocolate Cream$26.00
This classic favorite is filled with thick and rich chocolate custard and topped with lightly sweetened fresh whipped cream, and garnished with chocolate shavings. (Available in Gluten Friendly)
Location

Knoxville TN

Knoxville TN

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
