Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Steakhouses
Dessert & Ice Cream

The Walnut Kitchen

738 Reviews

$$

606 High St

Maryville, TN 37804

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Burger
High Street Filet Burger
6oz. Filet

Appetizers

Crab Dip

$23.00

Noble Sprigs Goat Cheese, Mozzarella, Paprika, Scallion, Tomatoes, Pickled Peppers, House Tortilla Chips

Focaccia & Cheese

$19.00

Tellico Grains Focaccia Bread, House Made Garlic Oil, Red Pepper Flakes, Balsamic Reduction, Local Cheese

Fried Chicken Lollipops - Full

$15.00

Tennessee All Natural Chicken, Honey, Chilies, Thyme - Full

Fried Chicken Lollipops - Half

$10.00

Tennessee All Natural Chicken, Honey, Chilies, Thyme -Half

Garlic Pepper Marrow

$20.00

Roasted Bone Marrow, Garlic Pepper Butter, Toasted Bread, Georgia Olive Oil

Buffalo Lollipops - Full

$16.00

Tennessee All Natural Chicken, Special Growers Herbs, Garlic Oil, Smoked Paprika

Buffalo Lollipops - Half

$11.00

Tennessee All Natural Chicken, Special Growers Herbs, Garlic Oil, Smoked Paprika

High Street Tacos

$25.00

Please call restaurant for details

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$18.00

Spinach, Gouda, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Roasted Red Peppers, Tellico Grains Bread

Brussels Sprouts Appetizer

$14.00

Signatures

Chicken Parmesan

$33.00

House Made Fettuccini, Pan Fried Chicken, Mozzarella, Parmesan Crisps, Roasted Red Pepper Marinara, Balsamic Reduction

Classic Burger

$16.00

House Cured Bacon, Bread & Butter Pickles, American Cheese, Lettuce, French Fries

Filet & Scallop

$55.00

6oz. Filet with Pan Seared Scallops, Acorn Squash Cream, Celeriac Puree, Sweet Potato Cakes, Fried Prosciutto, Sage

Filet Pasta

$33.00

House Made Fettuccini, Local Mushrooms, Zucchini, Sweet Potato, Special Growers Herbs, Walnuts

High Street Filet Burger

$25.00

Pimento Cheese, Tomato Jam, House Cured Bacon, Fried Onion Straws

Market Catch

$35.00

Please call the restaurant for details as this dish changes regularly

Mountain Trout

$34.00

Local Greens, Bourbon Craisins and Pecans, Georgia Olive Oil

Pork Chop

$45.00

Potato Pave, Bourbon Smoked Apple Jam, Fried Kale, Local Honey, Cured Egg, Hot Sauce Reduction

Butcher's Select

12oz. NY Strip

$44.00

Presented with two sides of your choice

14oz. Ribeye

$51.00

Presented with two sides of your choice

16oz. 30 Day Dry Aged Ribeye

$65.00

Presented with two sides of your choice

6oz. Filet

$40.00

Presented with two sides of your choice

8oz. Filet

$50.00

Presented with two sides of your choice

Sirloin

$31.00

Presented with two sides of your choice

Salmon

$36.00

Presented with two sides of your choice

18oz. Cowboy Ribeye

$65.00Out of stock

Seasonal Sides

Baked Potato

$8.00

Baked Potato

$8.00

Cheese + Bacon Rotini

$8.00

French Fries

$8.00

Grilled Bread Refill

No Side

Roasted Asparagus

$8.00

Sautéed Cauliflower

$8.00

Side Pimento Cheese

$8.00

Sweet Potatoes

$8.00

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Complements

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$8.00

Caramelized Onions

$7.00

Chicken Breast (A La Carte)

$12.00

Coffee Rub

$8.00

Grilled Bread

$3.00

Horseradish Herb & Cheese

$9.00

House Cured Bacon

$5.00

Local Mushrooms

$9.00

Pimento Cheese

$4.00

Salmon Add On

$25.00

Shrimp Scampi

$13.00

Smoked Pepper Compound Butter

$9.00

Tomato Jam

$6.00

Dessert

Apple Cobbler

$14.00

Apples, Bourbon Caramel, Biscuit Crumble, Vanilla Ice Cream

Pot de Creme

$14.00

Honey Bavarian Cream, Fig Jam, Local Honey

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$14.00

Goat Cheese Cheesecake, Pumpkin, Nutmeg, Chantilly Cream, Candied Pecans

S'mores Skillet

$14.00

Graham Cracker Crust, Double Chocolate Brownie, House Made Marshmallow Fluff

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$12.00

Southern Natural Farms Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese

Kids Fried Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Fried Chicken Drumsticks, Honey Drizzle

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Tellico Grains Sourdough, Cheddar Cheese

Kids Mac + Cheese

$8.00

Rotini Pasta, Creamy Cheese Sauce, Scallions

Salads/Soups

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Caesar Salad Side

$2.00

House Salad

$10.00

House Salad Side

$2.00

Soup as Side

$2.00

Soup Du Jour

$10.00

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Wedge Salad Side

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Nestled at the foothills of the Smoky Mountains in Maryville, Tennessee, The Walnut Kitchen is where culinary artistry meets hometown comfort. We exhibit impeccable service through demonstrating values of knowledge, graciousness, efficiency, sustainability, and warm hospitality in our work. By combining a seasonal menu of local produce and an unsurpassed Tennessee dry aged beef selection with the skills of culinary experts and cocktail enthusiasts, The Walnut Kitchen facilitates an unmatched farm-to-table dining experience.

Website

Location

606 High St, Maryville, TN 37804

Directions

Gallery
The Walnut Kitchen image
The Walnut Kitchen image
The Walnut Kitchen image
The Walnut Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Nixon's Deli #11
orange star4.5 • 222
5716 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
Its All So Yummy Cafe
orange star4.6 • 668
124 S Peters Rd Knoxville, TN 37923
View restaurantnext
Hard Knox Pizzeria
orange star4.5 • 532
4437 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Bearden
orange star4.7 • 570
5400 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
J.C. Holdway - Knoxville
orange starNo Reviews
501 Union Ave. Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Turkey Creek
orange starNo Reviews
11525 Parkside Dr Knoxville, TN 37934
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Maryville

Panchos Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 2,478
2715 US-411 Maryville, TN 37801
View restaurantnext
Chapuline’s StreeTacos
orange star4.7 • 916
2024 E Hunt Rd Maryville, TN 37804
View restaurantnext
Diamondjack Wine Bar
orange star4.9 • 231
298 Highland Ave Maryville, TN 37801
View restaurantnext
Broadway Social - Maryville, TN
orange star4.6 • 36
102 East Harper Ave Maryville, TN 37804
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Maryville
Alcoa
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Townsend
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Knoxville
review star
Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)
Pigeon Forge
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Kodak
review star
No reviews yet
Gatlinburg
review star
Avg 3.9 (19 restaurants)
Sylva
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston