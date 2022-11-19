Restaurant info

Nestled at the foothills of the Smoky Mountains in Maryville, Tennessee, The Walnut Kitchen is where culinary artistry meets hometown comfort. We exhibit impeccable service through demonstrating values of knowledge, graciousness, efficiency, sustainability, and warm hospitality in our work. By combining a seasonal menu of local produce and an unsurpassed Tennessee dry aged beef selection with the skills of culinary experts and cocktail enthusiasts, The Walnut Kitchen facilitates an unmatched farm-to-table dining experience.

