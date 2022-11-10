Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Panchos Mexican Restaurant

2,478 Reviews

$

2715 US-411

Maryville, TN 37801

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Cheese Dip
Arroz con Pollo
Grilled Chicken Taco Suave

Appetizers

Cheese Nachos

$4.90

Bean Nachos

$5.99

Beef Nachos

$8.50

Chicken Nachos

$8.50

White Chicken Nachos

$8.99

Super Pancho's Nachos

$9.99

Nachos Mexicanos

$10.75

Fajita Nachos

$9.99

Mexican Pizza

$10.99

Vallarta Nachos

$11.99

Steak Nachos

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$9.99

Papas Don Pancho

$8.99

Chicken Wings

$10.99

Baked Quesadillas

$8.75

Baked Spinach Quesadilla

$8.25

Grilled Mushroom Quesadilla

$8.25

Grilled Chorizo Quesadilla

$8.99

Grilled Fajita Quesadillas

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Quesadillas

$9.50

Grilled Steak Quesadilla

$9.50

Grilled Cheese Quesadilla

$8.25

Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla

$9.99

Grilled Spinach Quesadillas

$8.25

Flautas

$8.99

Taquitos

$7.99

Quesadilla Al Pastor

$8.99

Dips

Large Cheese Dip

$4.99

Guacamole Dip

$7.99

Pancho's Dip

$5.99

Spinach Dip

$5.50

Chorizo Dip

$5.50

Mushroom Dip

$4.99

Grilled Onion Dip

$4.99

Bean Dip

$4.99

Pint of Salsa

$4.99

Small chips

$1.75

Large chips

$4.99

Tomatillo

$3.99

Habanero

$5.99

Burrito Salsa

$3.99

Salsa Verde

$3.99

32oz Salsa

$14.99

32oz Of Cheese Dip

$14.99

Soups

Chicken Soup (Bowl)

$7.75

Shrimp Soup (Bowl)

$9.99

Seafood Soup (Bowl)

$13.99

Fish Soup

$12.99

Sides

Beans

$2.15

Rice

$2.15

Rice and Beans

$4.30

Rice con Cheese dip

$3.99

Chiles Toreados

$2.50

Jalapeños

$0.99

Fries

$3.25

Lettuce and Tomatoes

$2.25

Lime or Lemon

$0.99

Pico de Gallo

$1.99

Shredded Cheese

$2.15

Sour Cream

$1.50

Tortillas (each)

$0.35

Orden de aguacate

$4.99

Orden de Tomate

$1.50

Orden cebolla fresca

$1.50

Cebolla grilled

$1.99

Orden de lechuga

$1.50

Small side guacamole

$3.50

Small side pico de gallo

$0.99

Salsita 2oz Habanero

$1.50

Salsitas 2oz

$0.50

2oz Salsa Verde

$1.50

2oz Salsa Tomatillo

$1.50

Side Grilled Mushrooms

$1.50

Side Grilled Nopal

$2.00

Charro Beans

$3.50

Side Grilled Chicken

$3.25

Side Carne Desebrada

$4.50

Rice,Beans and Small Side Of Salad

$6.99

Small Size Of Cilantro

$1.00

A La Carte

Bean Burrito

$3.50

Ground Beef Burrito

$5.50

Chicken Burrito

$5.50

Carnitas Burrito

$8.25

Steak Burrito

$8.25

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$8.25

Shredded Beef Burrito

$7.25

Veggie Burrito

$5.99

Ground Beef Enchilada

$2.99

Chicken Enchilada

$2.99

Cheese Enchilada

$2.99

Bean Enchilada

$2.99

One Spinach enchilada a la carta

$2.99

Bean Tostada

$2.99

Chicken Taco

$2.15

Chicken Tostada

$3.99

Chalupa Tostada

$3.99

Shrimp Tostada

$6.99

Beef Tostada

$3.50

Beef Hard Taco

$2.15

Beef soft taco

$2.50

Chicken Soft Taco

$2.50

Taco Supreme

$2.99

Fish Taco

$3.15

Flour Fish Taco

$3.50

Shrimp Taco

$3.15

Steak soft Taco

$3.50

Steak hard taco

$3.15

Grilled chicken Taco Duro

$3.15

Grilled Chicken Taco Suave

$3.50

2 Lengua Street Taco

$7.98

Flour shrimp taco

$3.50

Street Al Pastor Taco

$2.99

Street Carnitas Taco

$2.99

Street Grilled Chicken Taco

$2.99

Street Steak Taco

$2.99

2 Street Taco Buche

$5.98

Street Taco Chorizo

$2.99

Tamal

$3.50

Chile Relleno

$3.99

Street Taco Barbacoa

$2.99

Shrimp Enchilada A La Carta

$3.99

2 Street Taco Cachete

$5.98

Chimichanga beef A La Carta

$8.25

Chimichanga shredded beef A la Carta

$8.25

Chimichanga steak A la Carta

$8.25

Chimichanga chicken A La Carta

$8.25

Chimichanga griiled chicken A La Carta

$8.25

Salads

Taco Salad

$8.99

Terra's Salad

$9.99

Fajita Salad

$9.99

Small Side Salad

$3.99

Guacamole Salad

$7.99

Como Taco Salad Fajita

$10.50

Kids Meal

Kids Meals

$3.99

Kids Meals Premium

$5.25

Kids Nachos

$3.99

Pancho's Special

Arroz con Pollo

$9.99

Carpintero

$11.50

Chilorio

$11.50

Mazatlan Enchiladas

$11.50

Roberto's Special

$11.50

Steak Sabana

$11.50

Texas Quesadillas

$11.50

Arroz con Steak

$11.50

Arroz con Camarón

$11.50

Sea food tacos combo

$10.99

Traditional Dishes

Carne en su Jugo

$11.99

Milanesa Tilapia

$11.99

Mixteka

$12.99

Parrillada Dip

$11.99

Sopes

$11.99
Molcajete tierra

Molcajete tierra

$21.99
Molcajete de mar

Molcajete de mar

$21.99

Molcajete mar y tierra

$21.99

Menudo

$10.99

Mojarra

$11.99

Tortas

Torta ahogada

$9.99

Torta

$9.99

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$11.25

Steak Fajitas

$11.25

Shrimp Fajitas

$12.75

Steak y Shrimp Fajita

$12.99

Chicken and Steak Fajita

$11.99

Veggetarian Fajita

$9.75
Combo Fajita

Combo Fajita

$12.75

Chicken, Steak, Shrimp and Carnitas Fajitas

$13.75

Pancho's Fajitas

$12.75

Rebelde Fajita

$13.25

Chicken y Shrimp Fajitas

$12.99

Fajitas Carnitas

$13.75

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$10.99

Green Enchiladas

$9.99

Enchiladas Tapatias

$9.99

Shrimp Enchiladas

$10.99

Spinach Enchiladas

$9.75

Vallarta Enchiladas

$10.99

Enchiladas Charras

$9.99

Enchiladas Jalisco

$9.99

Chimichangas

Chicken Chimichanga

$10.99

Shredded Beef Chimichanga

$10.25

$10.25

Ground Beef Chimichanga

$10.25

$10.25

Vegetarian Chimichanga

$9.25

Shrimp Chimichanga

$10.99

Steak Chimichanga

$11.50

$11.50

Grilled Chicken Chimichanga

$11.50

Al Pastor Chimichanga

$10.50

Cherokee Chimichanga

$10.25

Carnitas Chimichanga

$10.50

Chimichanga Fajitas

$11.99

Burritos

Super Burro

$11.50

Burrito Pancho

$10.50

Burrito Mojado

$10.50

Panchon Burrito

$11.99

Burrito Mexicano

$12.99

Carnitas Burrito "Pancho's Favorite"

$10.50

Carnitas Burrito topped with green salsa and cheese dip, service with rice and beans

Governor Burrito

$10.50

Burrito filled with al pastor (marinated pork) beans and cheese. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.

Tornado Burrito

$11.50

Burrito Filled with steak or chicken fajitas, topped with cheese sauce, served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream rice or beans.

Fiesta Burrito

$11.99

Burrito filled with grilled shrimp, cooked with garlic, chipotle and fajitas vegetables. Served with chipotle cream sauce, a bed of rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.

Burrito Supreme

$11.99

Steak Burrito Dinber

$12.99

Combination Dinners

Combination Dinner 2

$8.25

Combination Dinner 3

$10.50

Pancho's Combo

$13.75

Pork Dishes

Carnitas

$11.25

Chile Verde

$10.75

Carne Con Chile

$10.75

Tacos al Pastor DINNER

$9.99

Mama's Pork Chops

$10.75

Seafood

A La Diabla

$11.75

Al Mojo de Ajo

$11.75

Rancheros

$11.75

A la Plancha

$11.75

Erin's Special Camarones Empanizados

$12.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.75

Molcajete Del Mar

$21.99

Steak Dishes

Beef Steak Toreado

$11.75

Beef Steak Tampiquena

$12.25

Carne Asada

$11.50

Tacos al Carbon

$11.95

Chile Colorado

$11.25

Steak Milanesa

$11.25

Steak and Shrimp

$14.99

Birria Tacos

$10.75

Steak Ranchero

$11.99

Chicken Dishes

Pollo a la Plancha

$10.75

Mole Poblano

$11.50

Chicken Toreado

$10.75

Chicken Milanesa

$11.75

Chicken Sabana

$12.99

Pollo Jalisco

$10.99

Family Packs

Taco Family Pack

$30.00

Lunch Chimichanga Family Pack

$18.00

Dinner Chimichanga Family Pack

$35.00

Lunch Fajita Family Pack

$24.00

Dinner Fajita Family Pack

$32.00

GameDay Specials

El Frito

El Frito

$11.99

Amigos our special for today is "El Frito" our mega chimichanga filled with rice, beans ,cheese and your choice or al pastor, chicken, steak, ground beef, carnitas, or barbacoa! Salad on the side and tomatillo or cheese dip for dipping!

Torta Milanesa (Chicken)

$9.99

Postres

Churros

$5.99

Sopapilla

$2.50

Sopapilla w/ Ice Cream

$5.25

Apple Tart

$5.50

Ice Cream

$4.99

Flan

$5.50

Chocolate Chimichanga

$5.99

Cheesecake Chimichanga

$5.99

Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Especiales

Chamorro

Chamorro

$14.99

Birria

$12.99

Ceviche

$13.99

Summer fiesta Nachos

$9.99

Tacos Mexicanos

$11.99

Pozole

$12.99

Bud Ligh

$2.50

Fajitas for 2

$19.00

New York tacos special

$13.99

Steak Picado

$12.99

Chiles Oaxaca

$12.99

Taco Pizza

$10.99

Wine

Wine Glass

$4.00

Frozen Daquiri

Strawberry Daiquiri

$6.99

Premium Liqueurs

Shot

$7.99

Piña colada

Piña Colada

$6.99

House Tequila

Shot

$4.00

Beverages

Soft Drinks

$2.25

Tea

$2.25

Coffee

$1.99

To go 32 oz Tea Or Coke

$3.50

Milk

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.50

Smoothies

$3.50

Jarritos

$2.50

Horchata

$3.25

Jamaica

$3.50

Tamarind

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Coke32oz

Cokr Large 32oz

$3.99

Agua Mineral Rusa

$3.50

Draft

DOS XX 12 OZ

$2.25

DOS XX 16 OZ

$2.99

DOS XX 26

$6.99

PITCHER XX

$12.50

BUDLIGHT 12 OZ

$1.95

BUDLIGHT 16 OZ

$2.75

BUDLIGHT 26 Oz

$5.50

Pitcher BUDLIGHT

$8.99

COORSLIGHT 12 OZ

$1.95

COORSLIGHT 16 oz

$2.75

COORSLIGHT 26 OZ

$5.50

PITCHER COORSLIGHT

$8.99

Bottled Beer

Corona Light

$3.99

Corona

$3.99

Modelo Especial

$3.99

Pacifico

$3.99

Tecate

$3.99

Sol

$3.99

Victoria

$3.99

XX Amber

$3.99

XX Lager

$3.99

Negra Modelo

$3.99

Bud Light

$3.25

Coors Light

$3.25

Michelob Ulta

$3.25

Miller Lite

$3.25

Caguama

$10.99

Michelada

$8.99

Margarona

$10.99

Miercoles

ESPECIAL MIERCOLES Primera combinacion

$12.99

Segunda combinacion

8 Onces Glass

Sangria

$3.00

Cavernet Savignon

$3.00

Zifendel

$3.00

Merlot

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2715 US-411, Maryville, TN 37801

Directions

Gallery
Pancho's Mexican Restaurant image
Pancho's Mexican Restaurant image

Map
