Panchos Mexican Restaurant
2,478 Reviews
$
2715 US-411
Maryville, TN 37801
Appetizers
Cheese Nachos
Bean Nachos
Beef Nachos
Chicken Nachos
White Chicken Nachos
Super Pancho's Nachos
Nachos Mexicanos
Fajita Nachos
Mexican Pizza
Vallarta Nachos
Steak Nachos
Grilled Chicken Nachos
Papas Don Pancho
Chicken Wings
Baked Quesadillas
Baked Spinach Quesadilla
Grilled Mushroom Quesadilla
Grilled Chorizo Quesadilla
Grilled Fajita Quesadillas
Grilled Chicken Quesadillas
Grilled Steak Quesadilla
Grilled Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla
Grilled Spinach Quesadillas
Flautas
Taquitos
Quesadilla Al Pastor
Dips
Sides
Beans
Rice
Rice and Beans
Rice con Cheese dip
Chiles Toreados
Jalapeños
Fries
Lettuce and Tomatoes
Lime or Lemon
Pico de Gallo
Shredded Cheese
Sour Cream
Tortillas (each)
Orden de aguacate
Orden de Tomate
Orden cebolla fresca
Cebolla grilled
Orden de lechuga
Small side guacamole
Small side pico de gallo
Salsita 2oz Habanero
Salsitas 2oz
2oz Salsa Verde
2oz Salsa Tomatillo
Side Grilled Mushrooms
Side Grilled Nopal
Charro Beans
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Carne Desebrada
Rice,Beans and Small Side Of Salad
Small Size Of Cilantro
A La Carte
Bean Burrito
Ground Beef Burrito
Chicken Burrito
Carnitas Burrito
Steak Burrito
Grilled Chicken Burrito
Shredded Beef Burrito
Veggie Burrito
Ground Beef Enchilada
Chicken Enchilada
Cheese Enchilada
Bean Enchilada
One Spinach enchilada a la carta
Bean Tostada
Chicken Taco
Chicken Tostada
Chalupa Tostada
Shrimp Tostada
Beef Tostada
Beef Hard Taco
Beef soft taco
Chicken Soft Taco
Taco Supreme
Fish Taco
Flour Fish Taco
Shrimp Taco
Steak soft Taco
Steak hard taco
Grilled chicken Taco Duro
Grilled Chicken Taco Suave
2 Lengua Street Taco
Flour shrimp taco
Street Al Pastor Taco
Street Carnitas Taco
Street Grilled Chicken Taco
Street Steak Taco
2 Street Taco Buche
Street Taco Chorizo
Tamal
Chile Relleno
Street Taco Barbacoa
Shrimp Enchilada A La Carta
2 Street Taco Cachete
Chimichanga beef A La Carta
Chimichanga shredded beef A la Carta
Chimichanga steak A la Carta
Chimichanga chicken A La Carta
Chimichanga griiled chicken A La Carta
Salads
Pancho's Special
Traditional Dishes
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Steak Fajitas
Shrimp Fajitas
Steak y Shrimp Fajita
Chicken and Steak Fajita
Veggetarian Fajita
Combo Fajita
Chicken, Steak, Shrimp and Carnitas Fajitas
Pancho's Fajitas
Rebelde Fajita
Chicken y Shrimp Fajitas
Fajitas Carnitas
Enchiladas
Chimichangas
Chicken Chimichanga
Shredded Beef Chimichanga
Do to the beef shortage caused by the Covid Virus impacting beef processing plants we're having to add a dollar to our regular pricing on all beef products until prices return to more normal levels.
Ground Beef Chimichanga
Vegetarian Chimichanga
Shrimp Chimichanga
Steak Chimichanga
Grilled Chicken Chimichanga
Al Pastor Chimichanga
Cherokee Chimichanga
Carnitas Chimichanga
Chimichanga Fajitas
Burritos
Super Burro
Burrito Pancho
Burrito Mojado
Panchon Burrito
Burrito Mexicano
Carnitas Burrito "Pancho's Favorite"
Carnitas Burrito topped with green salsa and cheese dip, service with rice and beans
Governor Burrito
Burrito filled with al pastor (marinated pork) beans and cheese. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
Tornado Burrito
Burrito Filled with steak or chicken fajitas, topped with cheese sauce, served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream rice or beans.
Fiesta Burrito
Burrito filled with grilled shrimp, cooked with garlic, chipotle and fajitas vegetables. Served with chipotle cream sauce, a bed of rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Burrito Supreme
Steak Burrito Dinber
Combination Dinners
Pork Dishes
Seafood
Steak Dishes
Chicken Dishes
Family Packs
GameDay Specials
Postres
Especiales
Wine
Frozen Daquiri
Premium Liqueurs
Piña colada
House Tequila
Draft
Bottled Beer
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
2715 US-411, Maryville, TN 37801