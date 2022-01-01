- Home
- /
- Madisonville
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Sol Azteca Mexican Grill - 4263 US 411, Suite 3
Sol Azteca Mexican Grill 4263 US 411, Suite 3
580 Reviews
$$
4263 US 411, Suite 3
Madisonville, TN 37354
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizer
Queso Fundido
Melted Cheese with chorizo(Mexican Sausage) onions, bell peppers, and tortillas. Also Served with grilled Chicken, or steak.
O/Wings
8 Wings with your choice of sauce. Mild, BBQ, or Hot
Sampler Plate
Tender slices of steak, chicken and shrimp, four wings, and four mini quesadillas. Served with one Azteca dip (Ground Beef topped with cheese sauce and pico de Gallo).
Dips
Mexican Guacamole
Pico de Gallo, jalapeños and fresh avocados and limes.
Azteca Dip
Cheese dip with ground beef and Pico de gallo.
Molcajete Guac
Freshly cut avocado slices, mixed into our House made pico de Gallo and freshly squeezed lime.
Cheese Dip
Dip Sampler
Samplings of Cheese sauce, guacamole, pico de Gallo, beans topped with shredded cheese.
Guacamole
Fresh house made Guacamole.
Bean Dip
Beans topped with cheese sauce.
O/Pico De Gallo
Spinach Dip
Chorizo Dip
Grilled chorizo (Mexican Sausage) topped with our cheese sauce.
Shrimp Dip
Grilled cut up shrimp topped with our cheese sauce and chipotle sauce. Topped with Pico De Gallo.
Texas Dip
Steak, chicken and shrimp, topped with cheese sauce and our chipotle sauce, topped with pico de Gallo.
Asada Fries
French fried topped with grilled seasoned steak, cheese sauce, guacamole, pico de Gallo and sour cream.
Ensaladas
Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla filled with your choice of Ground beef of shredded chicken, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, guacamole, and cheese sauce.
Fajita Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla filled with tender fajita-style choice of meat, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese sauce and guacamole.
Ensalada Pacifico
Grilled shrimp served on a bed of lettuce, topped with tomatoes, sour cream, and avocado slices.
Ensalada San Marcos
Grilled shrimp served on a bed of lettuce, topped with tomatoes, sour cream, and avocado slices.
Tossed Salad
Ensalada Jalisco
Nachos
Chicken
Pollo Cordoba
Grilled Chicken breast topped with spinach and cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, charro beans, lettuce sour cream and tomatoes.
Pollo Fundido
Grilled chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese served over vegetable on a skillet. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomatoes.
Pollo Loco
Grilled Chicken breast topped with cheese sauce, served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomatoes.
Pollo Coyoacan
Grilled Chicken breast topped with chorizo(Mexican sausage) and shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice, Refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
Dona Cecilia
Grilled chicken breast with melted cheese. Served with broccoli and pasta.
Arroz con Pollo
Grilled chicken breast with sautéed vegetables and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas.
Pollo Hawaiano
Grilled chicken breast with grilled pineapple, topped with BBQ sauce and cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Pollo Campestre
Chicken breast topped with Mozzarella cheese accompanied by grilled shrimp and broccoli.
Pollo a la Mexicana
Chicken breast with Mexican rice and beans, tomatoes, bell peppers, jalapeños and onions.
Pollo la Parrilla
Chicken breast over grilled vegetables. Served sizzling in a skillet. Accompanied with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, pineapple and tortillas.
Pollo sol Azteca
Chicken Breast with grilled vegetables and white cheese sauce on top. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomatoes.
Pollo Tapatio
Grilled chicken striped topped with enchilada sauce and white cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and tomatoes.
Chori Pollo
Steak
Seafood
Tacos
Chimichangas
A La Carta
Tamal
Tostada
Beef/Beans ToastaGuacs
Chiles Relleno
Chimi A La Carta
Regular Burrito
Grilled Chicken Burrito
Grilled Steak Burrito
Regular Enchilada
Grilled Chicken Enchilada
Grilled steak Enchilada
Soft Taco
Soft Taco Supreme
Soft Taco Grilled Chicken
Soft Taco Grilled Steak
Soft Taco Grilled Shrimp
Hard Taco
Hard Taco Supreme
Cheese Quesadilla
Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled Steak Quesadilla
Spinach & Mushroom Quesadilla
Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla
Enchiladas
Fajitas
Especial/Acp/Acc
Veggie
Burritos
Quesadilla
Combinations
Little Primos
PN #1
Enchilada, rice and beans
PN #2
Taco, rice and beans
PN #3
1 taco and 1 burrito
PN #4
Grilled chicken strips served with rice and beans
PN #5
Cheese Burger
PN #6
One Burrito and rice
PN #7
One cheese quesadilla and rice
PN #8
One chimichanga with side of rice
PN #9
Chicken Fingers and fries
PN #10
Mini taco salad
PN#11
Macaroni and Cheese
PN #12
Pizza and fries
Pn Nachos Q
Dessert
Orders
Sour Cream
Tortillas
Jalapeños
Jalapeños Toriados(Grilled)
French Fries
Shredded Cheese
Tomatoes
Rice
Beans
Rice and Beans
Cilantro
Onions
Cilantro, Onion And Lime
Vegetales Cosidos(Grilled Veggies)
Loco Salad
Rice And Cheese Dip
O/ Agauacate
Pico De Gallo
O/ Pasta Q Dip
O/ Grilled Chicken
O/ Steak
O/ Shrimp
O/ Charros
Lime
A La Carte
Beverage
Lunch Specials
L Sp#1
L Sp#2
L Sp#3
L Sp#4
L Sp#5
L Sp#6
L Sp#7
L Sp#8
L Sp#9
L Sp#10
L Sp#11
L Sp#12
L Sp#13
L Enchiladas Tapatias
L Azteca Special
L Speedy Gonzalez
L Speical Mi Pueblo
L Taquitos Mexicanos
L Huevos Rancheros
L Taco Salad
L Quesadilla Rellena
L Nacho Supremos
L Chimi
L Bto Mex
L Bto Special
L Taco Supremos
L Mucho Bto
L Pollo Tapatio
L Fajitas
L Steak Chorizo
L ACC
L ACP
L ABCP
L ABCC
L Salad San Marcos
L Arroz Con Pollo
L Fajita Nachos
L Huevos con Chorizo
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
4263 US 411, Suite 3, Madisonville, TN 37354