Main picView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Sol Azteca Mexican Grill 4263 US 411, Suite 3

580 Reviews

$$

4263 US 411, Suite 3

Madisonville, TN 37354

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Dip
Pollo Loco
ACP

Appetizer

Queso Fundido

$8.99

Melted Cheese with chorizo(Mexican Sausage) onions, bell peppers, and tortillas. Also Served with grilled Chicken, or steak.

O/Wings

$10.99

8 Wings with your choice of sauce. Mild, BBQ, or Hot

Sampler Plate

$16.99

Tender slices of steak, chicken and shrimp, four wings, and four mini quesadillas. Served with one Azteca dip (Ground Beef topped with cheese sauce and pico de Gallo).

Dips

Mexican Guacamole

$9.99

Pico de Gallo, jalapeños and fresh avocados and limes.

Azteca Dip

$8.65

Cheese dip with ground beef and Pico de gallo.

Molcajete Guac

$9.99

Freshly cut avocado slices, mixed into our House made pico de Gallo and freshly squeezed lime.

Cheese Dip

$4.99+

Dip Sampler

$9.99

Samplings of Cheese sauce, guacamole, pico de Gallo, beans topped with shredded cheese.

Guacamole

$4.99+

Fresh house made Guacamole.

Bean Dip

$6.99

Beans topped with cheese sauce.

O/Pico De Gallo

$2.99

Spinach Dip

$6.99

Chorizo Dip

$8.99

Grilled chorizo (Mexican Sausage) topped with our cheese sauce.

Shrimp Dip

$9.99

Grilled cut up shrimp topped with our cheese sauce and chipotle sauce. Topped with Pico De Gallo.

Texas Dip

$10.99

Steak, chicken and shrimp, topped with cheese sauce and our chipotle sauce, topped with pico de Gallo.

Asada Fries

$11.65

French fried topped with grilled seasoned steak, cheese sauce, guacamole, pico de Gallo and sour cream.

Ensaladas

Taco Salad

$9.75

A crispy flour tortilla filled with your choice of Ground beef of shredded chicken, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, guacamole, and cheese sauce.

Fajita Taco Salad

A crispy flour tortilla filled with tender fajita-style choice of meat, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese sauce and guacamole.

Ensalada Pacifico

$12.99

Grilled shrimp served on a bed of lettuce, topped with tomatoes, sour cream, and avocado slices.

Ensalada San Marcos

$11.99

Grilled shrimp served on a bed of lettuce, topped with tomatoes, sour cream, and avocado slices.

Tossed Salad

$3.99

Ensalada Jalisco

$4.99

Nachos

Nachos

Nachos with shredded cheese topped With cheese sauce. Add shredded chicken, ground beef, beef tips or beans.

Nachos Supremos

$11.25

Nachos Texanas

$13.99

Nachos Tapatias

$13.99

Nachos Fajitas

$11.99

Nachos Don Miguel

$14.75

Nachos Vegetarianos

$10.99

Caldos

Caldo de Pollo

$10.99

Caldo de Camaron

$12.99

Caldo de Camaron y Tilapia

$13.99

Chicken

Pollo Cordoba

$13.50

Grilled Chicken breast topped with spinach and cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, charro beans, lettuce sour cream and tomatoes.

Pollo Fundido

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese served over vegetable on a skillet. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomatoes.

Pollo Loco

$13.49

Grilled Chicken breast topped with cheese sauce, served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomatoes.

Pollo Coyoacan

$14.49

Grilled Chicken breast topped with chorizo(Mexican sausage) and shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice, Refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.

Dona Cecilia

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast with melted cheese. Served with broccoli and pasta.

Arroz con Pollo

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast with sautéed vegetables and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas.

Pollo Hawaiano

$12.49

Grilled chicken breast with grilled pineapple, topped with BBQ sauce and cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Pollo Campestre

$14.99

Chicken breast topped with Mozzarella cheese accompanied by grilled shrimp and broccoli.

Pollo a la Mexicana

$13.99

Chicken breast with Mexican rice and beans, tomatoes, bell peppers, jalapeños and onions.

Pollo la Parrilla

$14.99

Chicken breast over grilled vegetables. Served sizzling in a skillet. Accompanied with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, pineapple and tortillas.

Pollo sol Azteca

$13.49

Chicken Breast with grilled vegetables and white cheese sauce on top. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomatoes.

Pollo Tapatio

$12.99

Grilled chicken striped topped with enchilada sauce and white cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and tomatoes.

Chori Pollo

$14.99

Steak

Molcajete

$18.99

Steak Ranchero

$14.99

Steak Tampiqueńo

$14.99

Steak el Matador

$14.99

Carne Asada a la Mexicana

$14.99

Steak Guadalajara

$16.75

Parrilla Tapatia

$32.99

Steak Gringo

$14.99

Carne Asada

$13.99

Puntas de Tes

$14.99

Chile Verde

$12.99

Chile Colorado

$12.99

Seafood

Tilapia Veracruz

$14.99

Coctel de Camaron

$13.99

Orden de Camarones

$9.99

Camaron al Ajillo

$14.99

Camarones Guadaljara

$15.99

Arroz con Camaron

$13.99

Tostadas de Ceviche

$9.99

Mi Puerto Vallarta

$13.75

Costa Azul

$14.99

Camarones a la Diabla

$14.49

Camarones Cremosos

$14.99

Seviche

$10.99

Tacos

O/Tacos de Pollo Asado

$12.65

O/Tacos de Carne Asada

$12.95

O/ALambre Tacos

$13.99

O/Fajitas Tacos

O/Tacos Don Chema

$14.99

O/Tacos de Pescado

$13.99

O/Carnitas Tacos

$12.65

Chimichangas

Chimi Faj

$12.65

Chimi

$11.99

A La Carta

Tamal

$3.15+

Tostada

$4.55+

Beef/Beans ToastaGuacs

$3.99

Chiles Relleno

$4.00

Chimi A La Carta

Regular Burrito

Grilled Chicken Burrito

Grilled Steak Burrito

Regular Enchilada

Grilled Chicken Enchilada

Grilled steak Enchilada

Soft Taco

Soft Taco Supreme

Soft Taco Grilled Chicken

Soft Taco Grilled Steak

Soft Taco Grilled Shrimp

Hard Taco

Hard Taco Supreme

Cheese Quesadilla

Quesadilla

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

Grilled Steak Quesadilla

Spinach & Mushroom Quesadilla

Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla

Enchiladas

Enchilada Supremas

$11.99

Enchiladas Rancheras

$9.99

Enchiladas Dona Maria

$11.99

Enchiladas Don Carlos

$11.99

Fajitas

Fajita

Fajita x2

Esp Faj

$14.99

Fajita Don Miguel

$16.75

Fajitas San Polo

$16.75

Fajita Alambre

$16.99

Fajita Supremas

$15.99

Fajita Hawaiana

$16.99

Especial/Acp/Acc

Taquitos Mexicanos

$11.99

Jaslico

$9.99

Carnitas Michoacan

$12.99

Cerdo Ranchero

$12.99

ACP

$11.49

ACC

$11.99

ABCP

$11.99

Arroz Texano

$15.99

El Trio

$15.99

ABCC

$12.49

Veggie

Veg #1

$10.25

Veg #2

$10.25

Veg #3

$10.25

Veg #4

$10.25

Veg #5

$10.25

Quesadilla Vegetal

$9.99

Chimi Veg

$11.65

Faj Veg

$11.99

Spinach & Mushroom Enchilada

$11.99

Burritos

Bto Deluxe

$9.75

Bto Mexicano

$9.25

Bto Special

$7.75

Bto El Patron

$9.99

Bto San Jose

$11.99

Bto Colorado

$12.50

Bto De Alambre

$11.99

Bto Texano

$14.25

Bto El Puerto

$11.99

Fajita Burrito

Bto California

$13.95

Bto Bandera

$12.99

Macho Bto

Tom Esp

$12.35

Chef Especial

$11.99

Quesadilla

Orden Quesadilla

Quesadilla Rellena

$9.99

Super Q Rellena

$12.35

Fajita Q

Super Faj Q

Super Don Miguel Q

$15.99

Chori-Pollo Q

$13.99

Super Q Tex

$15.99

Combinations

Pick 3 Combo

$11.99

Pick 2 Combo

$10.99

Little Primos

PN #1

$6.99

Enchilada, rice and beans

PN #2

$6.99

Taco, rice and beans

PN #3

$6.99

1 taco and 1 burrito

PN #4

$6.99

Grilled chicken strips served with rice and beans

PN #5

$6.99

Cheese Burger

PN #6

$6.99

One Burrito and rice

PN #7

$6.99

One cheese quesadilla and rice

PN #8

$6.99

One chimichanga with side of rice

PN #9

$6.99

Chicken Fingers and fries

PN #10

$6.99

Mini taco salad

PN#11

$6.99

Macaroni and Cheese

PN #12

$6.99

Pizza and fries

Pn Nachos Q

$6.99

Dessert

Flan

$3.50

Fried ice cream

$4.99

Churros

$4.99

Pineapple Burrito

$6.50

Sopapilla

$4.99

Xango

$4.99

Choco Chimi

$5.99

Orders

Sour Cream

$1.25

Tortillas

$1.95

Jalapeños

$1.25

Jalapeños Toriados(Grilled)

$2.99

French Fries

$3.25

Shredded Cheese

$1.99

Tomatoes

$1.10

Rice

$3.00

Beans

$3.00

Rice and Beans

$3.99

Cilantro

$0.75

Onions

$0.99

Cilantro, Onion And Lime

$1.49

Vegetales Cosidos(Grilled Veggies)

$2.99

Loco Salad

$3.99

Rice And Cheese Dip

$5.99

O/ Agauacate

$3.99

Pico De Gallo

$2.25

O/ Pasta Q Dip

$6.99

O/ Grilled Chicken

$7.49

O/ Steak

$8.49

O/ Shrimp

$9.99

O/ Charros

$3.99

Lime

$1.00

Burrito Bowls

Jalisco Burrito Bowl

$13.99

California Burrito Bowl

$13.99

Classic Burrito Bowl

A La Carte

Burrito

Beverage

Soft Drink

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Water

Milk

$2.50

Bottled Drink

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Bottle Water

$1.75

Jarritos

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mountiain Dew

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.50

1/2 Tea

$2.50

Agua Fresca

$3.00

Shooters

Lemon Drop

$5.50

Tequila Drop

$5.50

Cinna Toast Shot

$5.50

Lunch Specials

L Sp#1

$7.49

L Sp#2

$6.95

L Sp#3

$6.95

L Sp#4

$6.25

L Sp#5

$6.25

L Sp#6

$7.49

L Sp#7

$6.25

L Sp#8

$7.95

L Sp#9

$7.35

L Sp#10

$7.35

L Sp#11

$7.25

L Sp#12

$7.49

L Sp#13

$7.25

L Enchiladas Tapatias

$7.49

L Azteca Special

$5.99

L Speedy Gonzalez

$5.99

L Speical Mi Pueblo

$6.35

L Taquitos Mexicanos

$7.99

L Huevos Rancheros

$7.99

L Taco Salad

$7.99

L Quesadilla Rellena

$8.25

L Nacho Supremos

$9.49

L Chimi

$8.99

L Bto Mex

$7.99

L Bto Special

$6.25

L Taco Supremos

$8.95

L Mucho Bto

$8.99

L Pollo Tapatio

$9.99

L Fajitas

$9.99

L Steak Chorizo

$9.99

L ACC

$9.49

L ACP

$8.95

L ABCP

$9.99

L ABCC

$10.25

L Salad San Marcos

$9.49

L Arroz Con Pollo

$7.99

L Fajita Nachos

$9.45

L Huevos con Chorizo

$7.99

Kids Drink

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Dr Pepper

$1.50

Sierra Mist

$1.50

Lemonade

$1.50

Fruit Punch

Sweet Tea

$1.50

Soft Drink

$1.50

Food

Beer Bucket Domestic

$15.99

Beer Bucket Import

$18.99

Salsa Y chips

Extra Chips Y Salsa

$1.99

Extra Salsa

$0.50

Salsa

$1.99+

Chips

$1.00+

Salas Bar

$0.50+

Takout

Take Out

$0.50

Candy

$0.25

Draft Beer

32 Import Draft

$5.99

32 Domestic Draft

$4.99

16 Oz Domestic Draft

$2.75

16 Oz Imort Draft

$3.50

Margaritas

12oz Margarita

$4.50

12oz Blue Margarita

$5.99

Colada

Jumbo Berry-Colada

$8.99

Nachos

1/2 Nachos

$6.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4263 US 411, Suite 3, Madisonville, TN 37354

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Panchos Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 2,478
2715 US-411 Maryville, TN 37801
View restaurantnext
Chapuline’s StreeTacos
orange star4.7 • 916
2024 E Hunt Rd Maryville, TN 37804
View restaurantnext
Scottie's
orange starNo Reviews
616 Tennessee Av Etowah, TN 37331
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Madisonville
Maryville
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Alcoa
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Townsend
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Knoxville
review star
Avg 4.5 (157 restaurants)
Pigeon Forge
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Gatlinburg
review star
Avg 3.9 (18 restaurants)
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston