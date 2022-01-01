Go
Drifters Grill

Come enjoy this hidden oasis tucked away in the Sierra Nevada foothills on beautiful Lake Tulloch. We offer lakeside patio dining or enjoy the panoramic views of the lake from inside the restaurant. We are open year round offering seasonal menus. Come sip on a Mai Tai while enjoying our delicious fare. We'll see you at the lake!

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

6603 Lake Tulloch Pl • $$

Avg 4.3 (296 reviews)

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

6603 Lake Tulloch Pl

Copperopolis CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
