Dru's Place

A neighborhood bar where there is always something going on! Opened in August of 2008, Dru’s offers patrons a large selection of entertainment choices. We are now a full-service bar and in a non-smoking environment! We have added a fantastic patio for smokers that includes a video feed of the stage so you won't miss a thing! We offer Karaoke, Drag Shows, Live Comedy, Pool, Jukebox, etc. At Dru's, it is all about having fun in a clean comfortable environment.
But in the end, what sets us apart is our service. When you spend time at Dru’s you will experience friendly service from people who really care. We know you have many choices when it comes to going out in Memphis, and we work hard to earn your business & your loyalty.
If you want to just hang out in a comfortable, clean, relaxed environment, Dru’s is a place you can call home.

1474 Madison Ave • $

Avg 4.4 (288 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Reservations
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Pet Friendly
Outdoor Seating

Location

1474 Madison Ave

Memphis TN

Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

