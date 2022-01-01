Go
Minglewood Hall

1555 Madison Ave

Memphis, TN 38104

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Nearby restaurants

Dru's Place

A neighborhood bar where there is always something going on! Opened in August of 2008, Dru’s offers patrons a large selection of entertainment choices. We are now a full-service bar and in a non-smoking environment! We have added a fantastic patio for smokers that includes a video feed of the stage so you won't miss a thing! We offer Karaoke, Drag Shows, Live Comedy, Pool, Jukebox, etc. At Dru's, it is all about having fun in a clean comfortable environment.
But in the end, what sets us apart is our service. When you spend time at Dru’s you will experience friendly service from people who really care. We know you have many choices when it comes to going out in Memphis, and we work hard to earn your business & your loyalty.
If you want to just hang out in a comfortable, clean, relaxed environment, Dru’s is a place you can call home.

Tops Bar-B-Q

Serving direct-fire, smoked BBQ and famous burgers for 70 years!

StickEm

Fresh and delicious eats.

Cafe Ole

Welcome to Cafe Olé, located in Midtown, Memphis! We are one of Memphis’ premiere eateries, featuring modern Mexican cuisine and the finest signature cocktails. We’re located in the historic Cooper-Young district in beautiful Midtown, Memphis, TN. Stop in and try one of our legendary margaritas or tempt your taste buds with our infamous bacon wrapped stuffed shrimp.
We look forward to your visit!

