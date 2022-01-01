Go
Dyer’s Burgers

Come on in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

205 Beale St • $

Avg 4.1 (2697 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Fries$3.00
Dyer's Single$5.50
One patty burger
Double Double Combo$10.50
Classic Double with cheese, fries and a drink
Single with Cheese Combo$9.50
Classic Single with cheese, fries and a drink
Single with Cheese$6.00
One meat, one cheese burger
Dyer's Double$6.50
Two patty burger
Chicken Tender Sandwich Combo$11.00
Fried chicken sandwich with fries and a drink
Basket Fries$5.00
Double Double$7.00
Two patty, two cheese burger
Chicken Tenders Combo$16.00
Perfectly fried chicken tenders with fries and a drink. Choice of dipping sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

205 Beale St

Memphis TN

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 am
Neighborhood Map

