El Merkury

Central American Street Food & Churros

2104 Chestnut St • $

Avg 4.3 (215 reviews)

Popular Items

TAQUITOS (2)$7.00
Two crispy corn tortillas rolled and filled with meat or veg and topped with salsa, pickled onions and slaw.
Spicy Black Bean Soup (12oz)$6.99
Cumin Jalapeno Spiced Black Bean soup topped with Queso Fresco, Chopped Cilantro and Crispy Tortilla Strips.
Pupusa & Taquito Combo$13.50
Your choice of pupusa (1), your choice taquito (1) and two sides.
Doblada$8.00
Guatemalan version of an empanada- corn flour pocket with your choice of savory filling. Served with salsa, pickled onions, slaw and cotija cheese. (2)
Tostada (2)$10.99
Two thick and crispy corn tortillas topped with salsa, queso fresco and cilantro. Add your choice of meat. Pick up to 4 toppings on each.
Elote Loco -Street Corn$6.49
Fire roasted corn on the cob, covered with cilantro crema, queso fresco & red pepper flakes.
Pupusa$10.00
Masa "pockets" grilled and filled with your choice of meat, veg or cheese. Topped with spicy salsa, pickled onions and curtido (slaw).
Pupusa & Tostada Combo$13.50
Your choice of pupusa (1), your choice tostada (1) and two sides.
Taquito & Tostada Combo$13.50
Your choice of taquito (1), your choice tostada (1) and two sides.
Baked 3 Cheese Rice with Jalapeno & Corn$5.99
Baked three cheese rice with roasted jalapenos and corn.
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2104 Chestnut St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
