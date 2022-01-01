Go
Fat Bottom Brewing

Come in and enjoy!

800 44th Ave N • $$

Avg 4.3 (706 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Brussel Sprouts$11.00
Fried Brussels with onion and blistered tomatoes in a Balsamic reduction topped with Feta.
Fat Bottom Wings$15.00
1 Pound of our brined and fried wings topped with your choce of sauce. Served with Celery, carrots and Ranch
Fat Bottom Burger$15.00
1/2 pound of our signature Ruby Red Ale Fresh ground Beef, seasoning and Spices house mix with LTO and house Chips.
Kentucky Mule$10.00
Four Roses Bourbon, Lemon and Ginger Beer
Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
Our house slow roasted pulled pork piled high on a Bed of Arugula and a fresh Brioche Bun with our Beer BQ sauce with house made chips.
Basket of Tots$8.00
A basket of hot tater tots. Optionally add chili or beer cheese, or get your tots loaded with both.
Mix-and-Match Case of 24$36.00
Pick any four of our six-packs to build your own case of beer.
Burger of the Month$7.00
South X Southwest Burger - Braveheart burger served on a bed of Roasted Green Chilis and Onion, topped with house made Pimento Cheese, Guacamole Salsa and fresh Jalapenos! SPICY!!
Pretzels and Beer Cheese$13.00
Bavarian Pretzels with house made Beer Cheese.
Fish and Chips$15.00
Homemade Teddy Loves Pilsner beer-battered and fried cod filets served with thin sliced house-made chips and spicy tartar sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

800 44th Ave N

Nashville TN

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

