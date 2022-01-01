FIG & OLIVE
Chicago’s Gold Coast is home to FIG & OLIVE Chicago. On Oak Street, between Rush Street and Michigan Avenue’s Magnificent Mile, F&O Chicago is an escape for shoppers and neighborhood residents weary from the rush of city life. Whether they indulge in a craft cocktail on the Rosé Terrace or an elegant evening dining in the White Room guests are transported away from the everyday and to the South of France. The buzzy bar scene and intimate Wine Room are perfect for a late-night rendezvous.
104 East Oak Street
Location
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:59 pm
