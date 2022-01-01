Go
Chicago’s Gold Coast is home to FIG & OLIVE Chicago. On Oak Street, between Rush Street and Michigan Avenue’s Magnificent Mile, F&O Chicago is an escape for shoppers and neighborhood residents weary from the rush of city life. Whether they indulge in a craft cocktail on the Rosé Terrace or an elegant evening dining in the White Room guests are transported away from the everyday and to the South of France. The buzzy bar scene and intimate Wine Room are perfect for a late-night rendezvous.

104 East Oak Street

Atlantic Salmon$32.00
Harissa Marinated, Eggplant & Red Pepper Bayaldi, Crispy Chickpeas, Cerignola Olive, Whipped Herb Feta.
Burrata di Bufala$23.00
Marinated Heirloom Tomatoes, Tomato Concasse, Caramelized Peaches & Basil Oil.
Little Gem Salad*$16.00
Shaved Cucumber, Grilled Avocado, Toasted Almonds, Ricotta Salata, Fresh Herbs & Shallot Mustard Vinaigrette.
Mini F&O Burgers (Kids)$10.00
Two Sliders with Grass-Fed Beef & Gruyere Cheese served on a Brioche Bun with a Side of French Fries.
Sud & Soleil$17.00
Kale & Red Cabbage, Fresh Heart of Palm, Shaved Pear, Gorgonzola, Figs, Pomegranate, Candied Pecan.
Sea Scallops$38.00
Paella Risotto Cake, Crispy Asparagus, Chorizo, Crustacean Diable Sauce.
Sautéed Baby Spinach (Side)$11.00
Figs & Toasted Almonds.
Roasted Baby Brussels Sprouts (side)$11.00
Confit Chestnuts, Onions & Bacon.
Rigatoni (Kids)$10.00
Choice of Tomato Sauce, Mac n Cheese, Butter, or Olive Oil.
Free-Range Chicken$28.00
Riviera Vegetables “Au Jus”, Feta Cheese, Black Olives, Capers, Grilled Filone Bread.
104 East Oak Street

Chicago IL

Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:59 pm
