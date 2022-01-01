Go
Toast

Flippin Burger

Come in and enjoy!

1419 Haight Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Finger Lickin' Fried Chicken$8.95
Pickles, Swiss Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, and House Coleslaw
GARLIC Fries$4.25
Beyond Burger$8.95
plant based meatless patty, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles and chipotle aioli
Flippin Burger$6.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and flippin sauce
Yaya's Loaded Tots$6.50
Bacon, Cheese, and Drizzled Ranch
Milkshakes$5.50
Strawberry, Chocolate, Vanilla, or Chocolate-Vanilla Swirl
Onion Rings$5.25
Chicken Wings (6 pieces)$6.95
Your choice of one sauce: buffalo, barbeque, or mango habanero
*Comes with a side of Ranch
French Fries$3.25
PLAIN Tots$5.25
See full menu

Location

1419 Haight Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Parada 22

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Alembic

No reviews yet

Craft cocktails and rustic bar fare served in a dimly lit, cozy space with booth and bar seating.

Cole Valley Tavern

No reviews yet

A neighborhood bar serving amazing cocktails and west coast comfort food

Zazie

No reviews yet

Zazie is a small Legacy Business in the heart of Cole Valley, serving French Provencal Bistro fare.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston