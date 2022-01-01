Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Haight restaurants you'll love

The Haight restaurants
The Haight's top cuisines

Burgers
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try The Haight restaurants

Flippin Burger

1419 Haight Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beyond Burger$9.95
plant based meatless patty, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles and chipotle aioli
Yaya's Loaded Tots$6.95
Bacon, Cheese, and Drizzled Ranch
Flippin Burger$7.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and flippin sauce
More about Flippin Burger
1428 HAIGHT Patio Cafe' & Crepery

1428 Haight St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Strips and Fries$9.95
Chicken strips and fries
Lovin Haight Burger$14.95
Full GREEN Salad$8.75
More about 1428 HAIGHT Patio Cafe' & Crepery
SEAFOOD

Parada 22

1805 Haight St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (3279 reviews)
Popular items
Lunch Daily Special$15.00
Pernil Asado$16.50
Chicharrones De Pollo$15.50
More about Parada 22

