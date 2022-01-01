The Haight restaurants you'll love
The Haight's top cuisines
Must-try The Haight restaurants
Flippin Burger
1419 Haight Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Beyond Burger
|$9.95
plant based meatless patty, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles and chipotle aioli
|Yaya's Loaded Tots
|$6.95
Bacon, Cheese, and Drizzled Ranch
|Flippin Burger
|$7.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and flippin sauce
1428 HAIGHT Patio Cafe' & Crepery
1428 Haight St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Chicken Strips and Fries
|$9.95
Chicken strips and fries
|Lovin Haight Burger
|$14.95
|Full GREEN Salad
|$8.75
SEAFOOD
Parada 22
1805 Haight St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Lunch Daily Special
|$15.00
|Pernil Asado
|$16.50
|Chicharrones De Pollo
|$15.50