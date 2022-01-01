Go
French Quarter brings the flavor and atmosphere of a New Orleans neighborhood restaurant to downtown Boston. Inspired by the charm of New Orleans our mission is to replicate the wonderful food, great drinks, and convivial atmosphere you would find in a neighborhood drinking hole on Bourbon Street. Enhancing the feeling of being in a local hangout with a long marble bar, ceiling fans, a well-appointed bar against the original old brick wall, cozy booths with velvet upholstered banquettes and reclaimed wooden tables.

545 Washington Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (503 reviews)

Bon Temps
Hot Chix Sandwich$19.00
Jambalaya$27.00
Kid-Friendly
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Takeout

545 Washington Street

Boston MA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
