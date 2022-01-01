Go
Hangar Kitchen

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

8800 Telephone Rd • $$

Avg 4.8 (81 reviews)

Popular Items

Straight Up$6.00
GROUND CHUCK • L.T.O.P • LIBERAL SLATHERING OF HK BULLDOG SAUCE
44 Farms Ribeye Philly$12.00
Pipers Chicken "Cub"$10.00
Grilled Chicken • Bacon • Gruyre • Fresh Tomato • Arugula •Thousand Island
S.P.M$9.00
PEPPERJACK • BACON • JALAPENO • AVOCADO • WIGGY SAUCE • LETTUCE • TOMATO
Greek Salad$9.00
SPRING MIX • FRESH VEGETABLES • IMPORTED KALAMATA OLIVES • CAPERS • SOLONIKA PEPPERS • OREGANO • FETA CHEESE • HK GREEK DRESSING
Blackend Salmon$14.00
BLACKENED SALMON TOPPED WITH ANCHO LIME BUTTER • SIDE SALAD • SEASONAL VEGETABLES
Cardi B$9.00
Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders • Slaw • Pickles
Shrimp Po-Boy$10.00
New Orleans Style • L.T.P • Spicy Remoulade
Henny Over$9.00
STRAIGHT UP • HASH BROWN • BEER CHEESE •HENNESSY SAUCE • BACON • FRIED EGG •
Notorious P.I.G$9.00
BEEF PATTY • PATTY MADE FROM BACON • BROOKLYN BEER CHEESE • BULLDOG SAUCE
Location

8800 Telephone Rd

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
