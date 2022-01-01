Go
Harold's Koffee House

Your Neighborhood Cafe. Breakfast all day! Daily Lunch Specials. Serving Florence and Omaha for over 60 YEARS!
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

8327 North 30th Street • $

Avg 4.7 (1300 reviews)

Susie Special togo$8.50
Classic Family Favorite at Harold's Sauteed onions mixed with our homemade hashbrowns and 2 scrambled eggs. Add all your favorite fixins!
Sweet Pecan Waffle$8.25
One Sweet Cream Pecan Waffle Served with one egg cooked to choice, and bacon, sausage or ham.
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
8327 North 30th Street

Omaha NE

