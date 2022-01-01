Go
Moe & Curly's Pub and Grill

"Moe and Curly's is Omaha's staple when it comes to Karaoke in the area. With their original location on 108th and Maple Road celebrating 20 years, it is a must go place for Karaoke 8 nights a week. Their new location in The Capitol District has everything you need from food, cocktails, a large upstairs private room with balcony, and even a secret in the back...don't forget to ask about Howard and Fine!"

GRILL

1011 Capitol Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (78 reviews)
Upscale
Formal
Live Music
Groups
Reservations
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating

1011 Capitol Ave

Omaha NE

Sunday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
