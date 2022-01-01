Go
Hatchways Café

Wholesome, delicious, all-day fare to go!

2346 Victory Park Lane

No reviews yet

Popular Items

All-Day Egg Sandwich$5.00
Farm egg, thick-cut bacon, sharp cheddar, toasted English muffin
Rise 'n' Shine - signature$5.00
Hatchways' signature - 16 hour cold brew, oat milk + Texas honey
Thursday: Southwest Breakfast Bowl + Your Choice of Coffee$8.00
Fried farm egg, sliced avocado, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, salsa, crispy potatoes, sharp cheddar, whole-wheat tortillas served with your choice of small coffee
Avocado Toast$6.00
Chunky avocado, sea salt, Aleppo chili flakes + our omega seed blend on toasted ciabatta
Harvest Veggie Bowl$8.00
Fried farm egg, sautéed kale, roasted seasonal vegetables, quinoa, lemon vinaigrette
Roasted Turkey Club$9.00
Herb-roasted turkey (or substitute chicken breast), thick-cut bacon, tomato, avocado, arugula, garlic aïoli, oat + flax toast
Almond Milk + Berry Smoothie$6.00
Assorted berries, almond milk, banana, Texas honey
Chopped Chicken Kale Salad$12.00
Herb-roasted chicken, almonds, grapes, goat cheese, crispy bacon, kale, champagne vinaigrette
Bacon + Cheddar Burrito$6.00
Farm egg, thick-cut bacon, sharp cheddar, crispy potatoes, whole-wheat tortilla
Location

2346 Victory Park Lane

Dallas TX

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
