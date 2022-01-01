Go
Hawkers Asian Street Food

626A Main Street

Popular Items

Spring Rolls$4.50
Deep fried wrap with shredded veggies. served with Vietnamese vinagrette on the side | Available Veggie Friendly
Yaki Udon$9.00
Thick udon noodles with sliced chicken, eggs, onions, bean sprouts, green onions, carrots, wok-fired in a savory sauce with a chili finish | Some Heat | Available Veggie Friendly
Chicken Lo Mein$9.00
Egg noodles, sliced chicken, spring onions, napa, bean sprouts, onions, carrots, served in a savory lo mein sauce | Available Veggie Friendly
Basil Fried Rice$7.00
A herbal take on a classic fave. Eggs, onions, and fresh basil wok-seared with white rice and soy sauce
Steak and Kimchi Fried Rice$8.50
Spicy kimchi, sliced steak, eggs, onions, and gochujang sauce.
Korean Twice Fried Wings$8.50
Twice fried chicken wings tossed in a garlic gochujang sauce and topped with peanuts, sesame seeds and cilantro | Some Heat
Yi-Yi's Chicken Dumplings$7.00
Four per order, chicken dumplings served with a sweet soy dipping sauce with choice of steamed or wok-seared
Chow Faan$8.50
Classic wok-seared fried rice packed with chicken, shrimp, char siu, eggs, onions and soy sauce
Roti Canai$3.50
Rip. Dip. Repeat. Two Malaysian flatbreads, served with a side of our signature curry sauce | Some Heat
Pad Thai$9.50
A Hawkers staple. Rice noodles with shrimp and sliced chicken, wok-fired in a tangy, red chili pepper sauce with eggs, bean sprouts, carrots, and green onions. Topped with roasted peanuts and fresh lime | Some Heat
Location

626A Main Street

Nashville TN

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Chef Craft opened the second location of his casual Italian concept, Pastaria, in Nashville, Tennessee in September of 2017. Part of the West End's oneC1TY development project, Craft describes the restaurant as “town hall” style of dining - a lively atmosphere where all are welcome. Other décor elements include a pasta window to watch handmade pastas being rolled and extruded, lighthearted, large-scale vintage photos adorning walls in the sleek bar, classic retail gelato display of seasonal, rotating flavors, a large sculptural centerpiece that is both stunning and functional, and a bocce ball court and live music stage adjacent to its sprawling patio and private dining rooms. Like in St. Louis, the menu celebrates tradition while Executive Chef Zane Dearien also showcases seasonal ingredients in unique specials each week.

