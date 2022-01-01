Hawkers Asian Street Food
Come on in and enjoy!
626A Main Street
Popular Items
Location
626A Main Street
Nashville TN
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Bolton's Spicy Chicken & Fish
Come in and enjoy!
Pastaria
Chef Craft opened the second location of his casual Italian concept, Pastaria, in Nashville, Tennessee in September of 2017. Part of the West End's oneC1TY development project, Craft describes the restaurant as “town hall” style of dining - a lively atmosphere where all are welcome. Other décor elements include a pasta window to watch handmade pastas being rolled and extruded, lighthearted, large-scale vintage photos adorning walls in the sleek bar, classic retail gelato display of seasonal, rotating flavors, a large sculptural centerpiece that is both stunning and functional, and a bocce ball court and live music stage adjacent to its sprawling patio and private dining rooms. Like in St. Louis, the menu celebrates tradition while Executive Chef Zane Dearien also showcases seasonal ingredients in unique specials each week.
Boston Commons
Boston Commons: Creatively bringing together New England & Southern Flavors Together. Focusing on serving only the freshest ingredients, we feature a menu including but not limited to Seafood, Salads, Pastas, Burgers, Sandwiches and more! Stop by for a drink and a bite where the locals go to hang out. We have been serving Nashville for over 14 years and we look forward to serving you soon.
No Quarter
Come in and enjoy!