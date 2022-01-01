Go
Hero Doughnuts & Buns

Popular Items

Chocolate Glaze*$2.29
Single Origin Rich Chocolate Glaze.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.49
Hero Burger$6.99
All beef patty, American cheese, onion, pickle, cracked sauce.
Sprinkle White*$2.29
Milk glaze topped with rainbow jimmies
Super Crunch$9.29
Crunchy fried chicken breast, pepper jam, pickles, cracked sauce
Original Glazed*$2.29
Rich, buttery, tender brioche style doughnut. Fried to golden brown and delicious. Topped with vanilla bean glaze (AKA Plain Glaze)
Buffalo Super Crunch$9.29
Crunchy fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, pickles, shredded iceberg, ranch
Cereal Milk*$2.99
Milk glaze topped with Wil’s favorite cereal Fruity Pebbles.
Boston Cream Filled*$4.29
Vanilla Bean Custard filled, Chocolate Glazed and topped with Chocolate Crisp Pearls.
Egg & Cheese Bun$5.29
Brioche bun, egg, cheese, cracked sauce, pepper jam topped with your choice of bacon, sausage patty, Conecuh smoked sausage (pictured) or Super Crunch chicken breast
Location

145 Calhoun Street

Charleston SC

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
