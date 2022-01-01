Go
Highly Likely

All day cafe serving up delicious food, coffee, tea, beer and wine. It's highly likely you're going to love it.

4310 W. Jefferson Blvd

Popular Items

Bodega$8.50
Squishy Soft Bun | Soft Scrambled Eggs | Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Sauce
K.I.S.S.$13.00
Arugula | Gem Lettuce | Yuzu Lemon Vinaigrette | Shaved Parm | Toasty Sesame Croutons
The New New Kale Salad$15.00
Lacinato Kale, Miso Lime Dressing, Butternut Squash, Shredded Cabbage, Avocado, Ninja Radish, Cumin Quinoa Crispies, Frizzled Onion
Highly Likely Breakfast Burrito$16.00
Whole wheat tortilla | Scrambled Eggs | Cheese Sauce | HiLi Hot Sauce | Labne | Roasted Cherry Tomatoes | French Fries + Choice of Bacon, Ham, Harissa Sausage, or Maitake Mushroom
*Add addiitonal proteins for an additional charge.
Side of Hot Sauce
The Crispy Hippie$15.00
This Wrap contains Roasted Broccoli, Crispy Brown Rice, House-made Sichuan-Style Chili Crisp, Shredded Cabbage, Avocado, Carrot, and Tahini Dressing. And It's Vegan?! Can also be made GF as a bowl :)
Breakfast Sando$12.50
Bakers Kneaded Focaccia | Melty Sheep Cheese | Roasted Cherry Tomatoes | Eggs how you like ‘em | S’chug Sauce Herbs, Herbs,Herbs
Li'l Chicky Sando$16.00
Tempura Fried Chicken Breast | Zesty Labneh | Minty Slaw | Kewpee Mayo | Pickled Red Onion | Milk Bun
Fries$5.75
Hand-cut Kennebeck Fries
Black Rice Bowl$16.00
Black Rice | Sesame Seeds | Green Curry Coconut Dressing
Roast Butternut | Roast Maitake | Persian Cucumber | Pickled Red Onion | Herb Salad Pink Pickled Egg
Location

4310 W. Jefferson Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
