West Adams restaurants you'll love

TACOS
HomeState
5611 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Trinity
|$3.75
pasture-raised eggs, Beeler's bacon, potato, cheddar
|Chicken
|$4.50
Rosie's organic chicken, spicy achiote marinade, guacamole, cabbage slaw
|Frio
|$3.50
refried charro beans, monterey jack
Highly Likely
4310 W. Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Bodega
|$8.50
Squishy Soft Bun | Soft Scrambled Eggs | Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Sauce
|The Crispy Hippie
|$15.00
This Wrap contains Roasted Broccoli, Crispy Brown Rice, House-made Sichuan-Style Chili Crisp, Shredded Cabbage, Avocado, Carrot, and Tahini Dressing. And It's Vegan?! Can also be made GF as a bowl :)
|Highly Burrito
|$11.50
Heirloom ‘Eye of the Goat’ Rancho Gordo Beans | Roasted Cherry Tomatoes | Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Sauce | Avocado | Escabeche Pickles | HiLi Hot Sauce
TACOS
HomeState To-Go
3923 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Tijuana Panthers
|$5.00
shredded brisket, queso, potatoes, and pico de gallo
|Pecos
|$4.50
pasture-raised eggs, shredded brisket
|Emo's (vegetarian)
|$3.75
refried black beans, guacamole, cabbage slaw, pickled red onion (Vegan on corn tortilla)