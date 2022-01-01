West Adams restaurants you'll love

West Adams restaurants
Toast

West Adams's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try West Adams restaurants

HomeState image

TACOS

HomeState

5611 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1010 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Trinity$3.75
pasture-raised eggs, Beeler's bacon, potato, cheddar
Chicken$4.50
Rosie's organic chicken, spicy achiote marinade, guacamole, cabbage slaw
Frio$3.50
refried charro beans, monterey jack
More about HomeState
Highly Likely image

 

Highly Likely

4310 W. Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bodega$8.50
Squishy Soft Bun | Soft Scrambled Eggs | Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Sauce
The Crispy Hippie$15.00
This Wrap contains Roasted Broccoli, Crispy Brown Rice, House-made Sichuan-Style Chili Crisp, Shredded Cabbage, Avocado, Carrot, and Tahini Dressing. And It's Vegan?! Can also be made GF as a bowl :)
Highly Burrito$11.50
Heirloom ‘Eye of the Goat’ Rancho Gordo Beans | Roasted Cherry Tomatoes | Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Sauce | Avocado | Escabeche Pickles | HiLi Hot Sauce
More about Highly Likely
HomeState To-Go image

TACOS

HomeState To-Go

3923 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (67 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tijuana Panthers$5.00
shredded brisket, queso, potatoes, and pico de gallo
Pecos$4.50
pasture-raised eggs, shredded brisket
Emo's (vegetarian)$3.75
refried black beans, guacamole, cabbage slaw, pickled red onion (Vegan on corn tortilla)
More about HomeState To-Go

