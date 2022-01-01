Harold and Belles imageView gallery

Harold and Belles 2920 W Jefferson Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

2920 W Jefferson Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90018

Order Again

Gumbos

Large Gumbo

$24.00

Small Gumbo

$17.00

Pot Gumbo

$29.00

Small Okra Gumbo

$14.00

Large Okra Gumbo

$19.00

Gumbo Juice

$6.00

Seafood Dinners

Catfish Platter

$39.00

Snapper Dinner

$34.00

Snapper Platter

$39.00

Shrimp Dinner

$33.00

Soft Shell Crab

$49.00

Homestyle

$34.00

Sauteed Specialties

Jambalaya

$28.00

Shrimp & Crawfish Etoufee

$34.00

Shrimp Scampi

$37.00

Crab Scampi

$49.00

Shrimp Ryan

$37.00

Salmon Creole

$37.00

Cajun Salmon

$37.00

Chicken Creole

$27.00

Shrimp Creole

$33.00

Crab & Shrimp Scampi

$52.00

Mushroom Creole

$24.00

Crawfish Etoufee

$33.00

Vegan Jambalaya

$26.00

Off the Grill

Meatloaf

$32.00

Pork Chops

$34.00

Fried Chicken

$29.00+Out of stock

Liver & Onions

$31.00

20oz Porterhouse

$48.00

Po Boys

Catfish Po Boy

$23.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$24.00

Snapper Po Boy

$20.00

Hot Link Po Boy

$18.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Meatloaf Sandwich

$20.00

Oyster Po Boy

$29.00

Peacemaker

$28.00

Veggie Po Boy

$16.00

Mushroom Po Boy

$19.00

Catfish & Oyster Po Boy

$24.00

Catfish & Snapper Po Boy

$22.00

Shrimp & Catfish Po Boy

$22.00

Shrimp & Snapper Po Boy

$22.00

Snapper & Oyster Po Boy

$23.00

Roast Beef Po Boy

$21.00Out of stock

Turkey Po Boy

$19.00Out of stock

Appetizers

Charbroiled Oysters

$24.00+

Live Oysters charbroiled with house-made Bayou Butter

Fried Oysters

$29.00

Shrimp App

$19.00

Crab Cakes

$21.00

Wings

$18.00

Catfish Nuggets

$18.00

Hot Link App

$17.00

Snapper Nuggets

$17.00

Raw Oysters

$24.00+

Salads

Large House Salad

$20.00

Farmer's Market Salad

$22.00

Spinach & Bleu Cheese Salad

$24.00

Canal St. Salad

$25.00

Large Caesar Salad

$18.00

Sides

Red Beans & Rice

$9.00+

Side Salad

$9.00

Side Caesar

$9.00

Spinach

$9.00

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Mashed Potato & Gravy

$9.00

Fries

$8.00

Potato Salad

$8.00

Cole Slaw

$8.00

No Side

Clam Chowder

$9.00+

Vegan Red Beans & Rice

$9.00+

Veggie Mix

$8.00

Rice & Gravy

$8.00

Desserts

Beignets

$8.00

Peach Cobbler

$8.00

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Sweet Potato Pie

$8.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Extra Whiskey Sauce

$2.00

Vegan Items

Oyster Mushroom App

$19.00

Vegan Jambalaya

$24.00

Vegan Red Beans & Rice

$8.00+

Mushroom Po Boy

$18.00

Mushroom Creole

$24.00

Veggie Creole

$24.00

Vegan Homestyle

$30.00

CP3 BLT

$16.00

Vegan Spinach Salad

$24.00

Add-Ons

add Cheddar

$0.75

add Mushroom Trinity

$5.00

add Bacon

$1.00

add Rice

$1.00

add Tomato

$1.00

add Mushrooms

$5.00

add Brown Sauce

$1.50

add Scampi Sauce

$8.00

add Creole Sauce

$8.00

add Etoufee Sauce

$8.00

Small Side Jambalaya

$8.00

sub Small Gumbo

$10.00

sub Large Gumbo

$13.00

sub Small Okra Gumbo

$9.00

sub Large Chowder

$5.00

add Hot Link

$6.00

A La Carte Chicken Breast

$7.00

A La Carte Salmon

$20.00

A La Carte Bread

$3.00

add Fried Shrimp

$12.00

add Grilled Shrimp

$12.00

add Pasta

$3.00

ADD UTENSILS

Non-Alcoholic

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Fanta Strawberry

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Bottled Water

$5.00

Bottled Sparkling Water

$5.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Virgin Daiquiri

$6.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$6.00

VIrgin Margarita

$6.00

Draft Beer

Firestone 805

$7.00Out of stock

Firestone 805 Cerveza

$7.00

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Crowns & Hops West Coast IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Heineken

$7.00

Bottles/Cans

Heineken

$7.00

Corona

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

White Claw

$7.00

Abita Purple Haze

$7.00

8 Trill Pilsner

$7.00

BPLB Hazy IPA

$7.00

HBCU West Coast IPA

$7.00

Inglewood Juice Juicy IPA

$7.00

We Invented the Fresh DIPA

$7.00

Mama Punch Gose

$7.00

Crowns & Hops 4 Pack

$24.00

Glass White

Segura Viudas Brut

$9.00Out of stock

Korbel Split

$11.00

Ballard Lane Chardonnay

$8.00

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Firestone Vineyard Reisling

$9.00

McBride Sisters Black Girl Magic Rose

$11.00

McBride Sisters Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Wither Hills Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Boen Tri-County Chardonnay

$9.00

White Sangria

$11.00

Opera Prima Brut

$9.00

Sparkling Rose

$10.00Out of stock

Ballard Lane Sauv Blanc

$9.00

Glass Red

Markham Merlot

$14.00

McBride Sisters Red Blend

$12.00

Cherry Pie Pinot Noir

$12.00

Justin Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

Silk & Spice

$15.00

Saldo Zinfandel

$16.00

Ballard Lane Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Red Sangria

$11.00

Bottle White

Ballard Lane Chardonnay

$32.00

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$35.00

Wither Hills Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

McBride Sisters Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

Ballard Lane Sauv Blanc

$32.00

Boen Tri-County Chardonnay

$35.00

Firestone Vineyard Riesling

$35.00

McBride Sisters Black Girl Magic Rose

$42.00

Segura Viudas Cava Brut

$35.00Out of stock

Sparkling Rose

$40.00Out of stock

Carafe White Sangria

$35.00

Opera Prima Brut

$35.00

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Bottle Red

Cherry Pie Pinot Noir

$46.00

McBride Sisters Red Blend

$46.00

Saldo Zinfandel

$59.00

Justin Cabernet Sauvignon

$56.00

Markham Merlot

$52.00

Silk & Spice Red Blend

$56.00

Ballard Lane Cabernet Sauvignon

$32.00

Carafe Red Sangria

$35.00

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Specialty Cocktails

Bad & Boozy

$13.00

Billion $ Apple

$15.00

Bon Temps Tea

$13.00

Cucumber Jalapeno Margarita

$18.00

Dixie Mule

$14.00

Hennessy Sidecar

$17.00

Hurricane

$16.00

Proud Mary

$14.00

Remy Sidecar

$17.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Southern Blues

$17.00

To Geaux Hurricane

$16.00

To Geuax Margarita

$16.00

Cocktails L-Z

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Long Island

$15.00

Long Island TOP SHELF

$17.00

Long Beach Iced Tea

$15.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$11.00

Mai Tai

$11.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Martini

$13.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Mojito

$11.00

Mudslide

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Pina Colada

$11.00

Screwdriver

$11.00

Seabreeze

$11.00

Sex on the Beach

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

Tom Collins

$11.00

Washington Apple

$11.00

Whiskey Sour

$11.00

White Russian

$11.00

Vodka

House Vodka

$10.00

Grey Goose

$16.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Tito's

$14.00

Sunny Vodka

$14.00

Interstate Vodka

$14.00

Kalos Vodka

$13.00

Rum

House Rum

$10.00

Bacardi Silver

$11.00

Malibu

$12.00

Rumchata

$10.00Out of stock

Gin

House Gin

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Hendrick's

$13.00

Brandy/Cognac

Remy 1738

$16.00

Remy VSOP

$14.00

Hennessy VS

$15.00

Hennessy Privilege

$17.00Out of stock

Courvoisier

$15.00

Paul Masson

$10.00

Remy XO 1oz

$38.00

Remy XO 2oz

$60.00

Whiskey/Bourbon/Scotch/Rye

Jim Beam

$10.00

Jack Daniel's

$12.00

Gentleman Jack

$14.00

Jameson

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Knobb Creek

$16.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Crown Apple

$11.00

JW Black

$13.00

Macallan 12

$18.00Out of stock

Sazerac Rye

$10.00

Uncle Nearest 1856

$17.00Out of stock

Uncle Nearest 1884

$15.00

Dewar's

$11.00

JW Blue 1oz

$45.00Out of stock

Tequila

House Tequila

$11.00

1800 Blanco

$15.00

1800 Reposado

$16.00

818 Reposado

$18.00

818 Anejo

$20.00

Casa del Sol Blanco

$16.00

Casa del Sol Reposado

$17.00

Casa del Sol Anejo

$18.00

Casamigos Blanco

$17.00

Casamigos Reposado

$19.00

Casamigos Anejo

$20.00Out of stock

Cazadores Blanco

$14.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$35.00Out of stock

Corralejo Reposado

$15.00

Corralejo Anejo

$16.00

Diamante Blanco

$15.00

Diamante Reposado

$16.00

Diamante Anejo

$17.00

Gran Coramino Blanco

$17.00

Patron Blanco

$16.00

Teremana Blanco

$15.00

Teremana Reposado

$16.00

Teremana Anejo

$17.00

Cordials

Amaro Nonino

$11.00

Bailey's

$11.00

Chambord

$11.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$11.00

Frangelico

$11.00

Godiva Chocolate

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Kahlua

$11.00

Pimm's

$11.00

Aperol

$11.00

Campari

$11.00

Midori

$11.00

Retail Items

Creole Seasoning`

$12.00

Mardi Gras T-Shirt

$30.00

Bottle Opener

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Your spot for NOLA in LA for over 50 years

Location

2920 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90018

Directions

Gallery
Harold and Belles image

