Harold and Belles 2920 W Jefferson Blvd
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Your spot for NOLA in LA for over 50 years
Location
2920 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90018
Gallery
