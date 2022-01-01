Go
High Tower Cafe #11 Ella

At High Tower, we are redefining the perception typically of
deli cafés in buildings. With over 28 years of success in the deli café industry, we
know how to exceed the expectations of your unique target audience. Since 1991, High
Tower has brought Houston fresh, fast meal options in restaurants that combine a warm
atmosphere, high quality ingredients, and convenience that keeps customers coming
back day after day. Our honest business practices and decades of industry experience
in high profile settings make High Tower an asset for any corporate environment.

1225 North Loop West

Popular Items

Chips$1.59
The Big Tuna Melt$7.99
Albacore White Tuna Salad, Swiss, Roasted Red Pepper, Sourdough Bread
High Rise Taco$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
Burgers$8.49
Angus Beef, American Cheese, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion
Homemade Fries
Make Meal!l$2.50
Philly Cheese$8.79
Seared Steak, Provolone, Onions & Bell Peppers, Hoagie Roll
BYOP (Build your own Potato)$4.99
Baked Potato w/ Butter-- ADD toppings
Mid Rise Taco$2.69
Egg & Cheese: Choice Bacon, Sausage, Potatoe
1225 North Loop West

Houston TX

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
