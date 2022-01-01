Go
High Tower Cafe #6 San Felipe

At High Tower, we are redefining the perception typically of
deli cafés in buildings. With over 28 years of success in the deli café industry, we
know how to exceed the expectations of your unique target audience. Since 1991, High
Tower has brought Houston fresh, fast meal options in restaurants that combine a warm
atmosphere, high quality ingredients, and convenience that keeps customers coming
back day after day. Our honest business practices and decades of industry experience
in high profile settings make High Tower an asset for any corporate environment.

5599 San Felipe

Popular Items

Cookies$0.99
Homemade Fries
Breakfast Sandwich$4.29
Biscuit/Bun/Croissant/Bagel/ - Egg, Cheese, Bacon/Sausage/Ham/Potatoes
Seasonal Fruit Cup$3.69
Low Rise Taco$1.99
Egg & Cheese
Korean Bowl$9.49
Beef Sirloin, Rice, Sunny Side up Egg, Carrots, Green Onions, Sesame Seeds
Burgers$8.49
Angus Beef, American Cheese, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion
Mid Rise Taco$2.69
Egg & Cheese: Choice Bacon, Sausage, Potatoe
Make Meal!l$2.50
High Rise Taco$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
Location

5599 San Felipe

Houston TX

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

