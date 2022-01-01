Galleria/Uptown restaurants you'll love
Galleria/Uptown's top cuisines
Must-try Galleria/Uptown restaurants
More about Craft Pita
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Craft Pita
1920 Fountain View Dr., Houston
|Popular items
|Chicken Bowl
|$11.50
shredded rotisserie chicken, garlic aioli, roasted almonds, tabouleh, red cabbage, parsley. (Contains Nuts)
|Hummus
|$7.50
olive oil, pine nuts, aleppo pepper, chickpeas, parsley. (Vegan)(GF)(Contains Nuts)
|Veggie Bowl
|$10.50
lentils, hummus, tabouleh, red cabbage, pickled turnips, parsley
More about Uptown Sushi
SUSHI
Uptown Sushi
1131 Uptown Park Blvd, Ste 14, Houston
|Popular items
|7 1/2 ROLL
|$15.00
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, masago, avocado, tempura fried and topped with pepper paste, eel sauce and Japanese mayo.
|T-SALMON
|$4.75
chili oil, truffle salt, crushed garlic chips and green onion.
|TATA
|$15.00
spicy yellowtail, tuna fresh salmon mixed, topped with seared white fish, masago, green onions and miso citrus sauce.
More about Los Tios
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Los Tios
5161 San Felipe St, Houston
|Popular items
|Chile Con Queso - Small
|$6.95
Our house made Chili con Queso, served with Chips & Salsas.
|House Guacamole - Small
|$6.95
Our house made guacamole, served with Chips & Salsas and a side of diced fresh jalapeños and a lime wedge.
|Chile Con Queso - Large
|$9.95
Our house made Chili con Queso, served with Chips & Salsas.
More about High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S
High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S
1233 W. Loop South, Houston
|Popular items
|BYOP (Build your own Potato)
|$4.99
Baked Potato w/ Butter-- ADD toppings
|High Rise Taco
|$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
|Southwest Chicken Bowl
|$9.49
Grilled Chicken, Quinoa, Spring Mix, Parmesan, Black Bean Corn Relish, Tortilla strip, Chipotle Caesar Dressing.
More about Diablo Loco Richmond
Diablo Loco Richmond
6025 Richmond Ave., Houston
|Popular items
|10 Piece Bone in Wings
|$14.00
|Loco Potato Skins
|$9.00
|French Fries
|$4.00
More about Mozambik South African Kitchen
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Mozambik South African Kitchen
5085 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Popular items
|Caramelized Brussels Sprouts
|$7.00
Browned and sautéed Brussels sprouts in a coconut infused sweet chilli sauce.
|Bunny Chow - Brisket
|$16.00
Though the name implies otherwise, there are no bunnies in bunny chow. It is, rather, a delectable, slow braised curry served in a warm, crusty bread bowl.
|Cape Malay Samoosas - Lamb
|$15.00
Flaky pastry filled with seasoned meat and cut into spears. Served with zesty green mamba sauce and mango chutney.
More about High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop
High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop
1177 West Loop South #100, Houston
|Popular items
|All American
|$4.99
Eggs, Sausage or Bacon, Cheese, Toast
|Cubano
|$8.29
Ham, Turkey, Swiss, Sweet Pickle Relish, Chipotle Mayo, Hoagie Roll
|Burgers
|$8.49
Angus Beef, American Cheese, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion
More about HT-Starbucks 2 Riverway
HT-Starbucks 2 Riverway
2 Riverway, Houston
|Popular items
|French Dip
|$8.79
Roast Beef, Swiss, Fried Onions, Horseradish Dijon, Hoagie Roll, AuJus Sauce
|Chicken Salad Club
|$8.49
All White Chicken, Bacon, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.29
Biscuit/Bun/Croissant/Bagel/ - Egg, Cheese, Bacon/Sausage/Ham/Potatoes
More about Adair Kitchen
Adair Kitchen
5161 San Felipe street, Houston
|Popular items
|Breakfast Taco
|$3.50
Egg plus 2 items from the mix-in list Served with ranchero salsa. Additional items .75 each
|Tuna Poke Bowl
|$13.95
Ahi Tuna, Black Rice, Ginger, Garlic, toasted Sesame, green onions, avocado, sweet chili tamari vinaigrette, sesame oi, and pea shoots.
|Avocado BLT
|$11.25
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, & avocado.
More about Antone's Famous Po'Boys
Antone's Famous Po'Boys
4520 San Felipe #200, Houston
|Popular items
|The Original Houston Po' Boy
|$6.95
Ham, Salami, Provolone, Chow Chow, Mayo, and Dill Pickles on Local Po' Boy Bread
|Tuna
|$7.95
House-Made Tuna Salad, Provolone Cheese, and Dill Pickles on Local Po' Boy Bread
|Tex-Mex Cheesesteak
|$9.95
Thinly Sliced Beef with Bell & Banana Peppers, Onions, Pepperjack, Jalapeños, and Chipotle Mayo on Local Po' Boy Bread
More about Tom n Toms Coffee
Tom n Toms Coffee
5353 W Alabama Suite 107, Houston
|Popular items
|White Choco Latte.
|$3.65
|Caramel Macchiato.
|$4.55
|Taro Latte.
|$4.05
More about MAD
SALADS • TAPAS
MAD
4444 Westheimer Road, Suite C180, Houston
|Popular items
|BRAVAS TOMÁS
|$12.00
Bar Tomás style potatoes, spicy oil, garlic alioli
|EMPANADILLAS DE COCHINILLO (3/pcs)
|$14.00
Segovian-style suckling pig empanadas,
potato, onion, mango-apricot chutney
|TXISTORRA (5oz)
|$10.00
Grilled Spanish chorizo, country bread
More about FIG & OLIVE Houston
FIG & OLIVE Houston
5115 Westheimer Road, Houston
|Popular items
|Celebration Cake (Full)
|$29.00
Rich Layers of Dark Chocolate Ganache, Salted Caramel Sauce, Hazelnut Praline & Truffle Butter Cake Dusted with Cocoa Powder and Topped with Mixed Berries & Assorted Macarons.
Serves Four to Six.
|Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potatoes
|$16.00
Hummus, Toasted Seeds & Nuts, Pomegranate, Tahini & Harissa Oil.
|Crispy Wedge Potatoes (Side)
|$10.00
Parmesan Cheese & Rosemary.
More about The Original Ninfa's Uptown
The Original Ninfa's Uptown
1700 Post Oak Blvd 1-190, Houston
|Popular items
|Chile Con Queso
|$12.00
Spicy Cheese and Pepper Dip
|Taco Al Carbon - Beef
|$16.00
Fajitas in a Flour Tortilla with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, and Chile con Queso
|Chicken Fajitas - Medium
|$25.00
Served with Your Choice of Rice and Beans...Serves 1
More about High Tower Cafe #16 Riverway
High Tower Cafe #16 Riverway
2 Riverway, Houston
|Popular items
|Mid Rise Taco
|$2.69
Egg & Cheese: Choice Bacon, Sausage, Potatoe
|BYOP (Build your own Potato)
|$4.99
Baked Potato w/ Butter-- ADD toppings
|The Texican
|$5.49
Egg, Bacon, Refried Beans, Pepper Jack, Avocado
More about High Tower Cafe #6 San Felipe
High Tower Cafe #6 San Felipe
5599 San Felipe, Houston
|Popular items
|High Rise Taco
|$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
|Ham & Swiss Croissant
|$4.99
Egg, Ham, Swiss, Croissant
|Philly Cheese
|$8.79
Seared Steak, Provolone, Onions & Bell Peppers, Hoagie Roll
More about The West End - A Public House
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The West End - A Public House
5320 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Popular items
|STEAK NIGHT TAKE OUT
|$16.00
More about 51fifteen Cuisine & Cocktails
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
51fifteen Cuisine & Cocktails
5175 Westheimer Rd, Houston
More about Trinity Street Food
Trinity Street Food
5709 Woodway Dr Suite J, Houston
|Popular items
|Green Curry
|$14.00
Green curry paste in coconut milk, bamboo shoot, green bean, eggplant, bell pepper and basil leaves
|Hot Basil
|$14.00
Stir-fried onions, bell pepper, green beans, carrots in our garlic basil sauce
|Pad See Ew
|$13.00
Wok-stir-fried flat noodles cooked in our house-made sauce with egg, broccoli, and carrot