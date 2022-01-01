Galleria/Uptown restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try Galleria/Uptown restaurants

Craft Pita image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Craft Pita

1920 Fountain View Dr., Houston

Avg 4.8 (1642 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Bowl$11.50
shredded rotisserie chicken, garlic aioli, roasted almonds, tabouleh, red cabbage, parsley. (Contains Nuts)
Hummus$7.50
olive oil, pine nuts, aleppo pepper, chickpeas, parsley. (Vegan)(GF)(Contains Nuts)
Veggie Bowl$10.50
lentils, hummus, tabouleh, red cabbage, pickled turnips, parsley
Uptown Sushi image

SUSHI

Uptown Sushi

1131 Uptown Park Blvd, Ste 14, Houston

Avg 4.4 (729 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
7 1/2 ROLL$15.00
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, masago, avocado, tempura fried and topped with pepper paste, eel sauce and Japanese mayo.
T-SALMON$4.75
chili oil, truffle salt, crushed garlic chips and green onion.
TATA$15.00
spicy yellowtail, tuna fresh salmon mixed, topped with seared white fish, masago, green onions and miso citrus sauce.
Los Tios image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

5161 San Felipe St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chile Con Queso - Small$6.95
Our house made Chili con Queso, served with Chips & Salsas.
House Guacamole - Small$6.95
Our house made guacamole, served with Chips & Salsas and a side of diced fresh jalapeños and a lime wedge.
Chile Con Queso - Large$9.95
Our house made Chili con Queso, served with Chips & Salsas.
High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S image

 

High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S

1233 W. Loop South, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BYOP (Build your own Potato)$4.99
Baked Potato w/ Butter-- ADD toppings
High Rise Taco$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
Southwest Chicken Bowl$9.49
Grilled Chicken, Quinoa, Spring Mix, Parmesan, Black Bean Corn Relish, Tortilla strip, Chipotle Caesar Dressing.
Diablo Loco Richmond image

 

Diablo Loco Richmond

6025 Richmond Ave., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
10 Piece Bone in Wings$14.00
Loco Potato Skins$9.00
French Fries$4.00
Mozambik South African Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Mozambik South African Kitchen

5085 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.7 (4882 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caramelized Brussels Sprouts$7.00
Browned and sautéed Brussels sprouts in a coconut infused sweet chilli sauce.
Bunny Chow - Brisket$16.00
Though the name implies otherwise, there are no bunnies in bunny chow. It is, rather, a delectable, slow braised curry served in a warm, crusty bread bowl.
Cape Malay Samoosas - Lamb$15.00
Flaky pastry filled with seasoned meat and cut into spears. Served with zesty green mamba sauce and mango chutney.
High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop image

 

High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop

1177 West Loop South #100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
All American$4.99
Eggs, Sausage or Bacon, Cheese, Toast
Cubano$8.29
Ham, Turkey, Swiss, Sweet Pickle Relish, Chipotle Mayo, Hoagie Roll
Burgers$8.49
Angus Beef, American Cheese, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion
HT-Starbucks 2 Riverway image

 

HT-Starbucks 2 Riverway

2 Riverway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
French Dip$8.79
Roast Beef, Swiss, Fried Onions, Horseradish Dijon, Hoagie Roll, AuJus Sauce
Chicken Salad Club$8.49
All White Chicken, Bacon, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli
Breakfast Sandwich$4.29
Biscuit/Bun/Croissant/Bagel/ - Egg, Cheese, Bacon/Sausage/Ham/Potatoes
Adair Kitchen image

 

Adair Kitchen

5161 San Felipe street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Taco$3.50
Egg plus 2 items from the mix-in list Served with ranchero salsa. Additional items .75 each
Tuna Poke Bowl$13.95
Ahi Tuna, Black Rice, Ginger, Garlic, toasted Sesame, green onions, avocado, sweet chili tamari vinaigrette, sesame oi, and pea shoots.
Avocado BLT$11.25
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, & avocado.
Antone's Famous Po'Boys image

 

Antone's Famous Po'Boys

4520 San Felipe #200, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Original Houston Po' Boy$6.95
Ham, Salami, Provolone, Chow Chow, Mayo, and Dill Pickles on Local Po' Boy Bread
Tuna$7.95
House-Made Tuna Salad, Provolone Cheese, and Dill Pickles on Local Po' Boy Bread
Tex-Mex Cheesesteak$9.95
Thinly Sliced Beef with Bell & Banana Peppers, Onions, Pepperjack, Jalapeños, and Chipotle Mayo on Local Po' Boy Bread
Tom n Toms Coffee image

 

Tom n Toms Coffee

5353 W Alabama Suite 107, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
White Choco Latte.$3.65
Caramel Macchiato.$4.55
Taro Latte.$4.05
MAD image

SALADS • TAPAS

MAD

4444 Westheimer Road, Suite C180, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1999 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BRAVAS TOMÁS$12.00
Bar Tomás style potatoes, spicy oil, garlic alioli
EMPANADILLAS DE COCHINILLO (3/pcs)$14.00
Segovian-style suckling pig empanadas,
potato, onion, mango-apricot chutney
TXISTORRA (5oz)$10.00
Grilled Spanish chorizo, country bread
FIG & OLIVE Houston image

 

FIG & OLIVE Houston

5115 Westheimer Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Celebration Cake (Full)$29.00
Rich Layers of Dark Chocolate Ganache, Salted Caramel Sauce, Hazelnut Praline & Truffle Butter Cake Dusted with Cocoa Powder and Topped with Mixed Berries & Assorted Macarons.
Serves Four to Six.
Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potatoes$16.00
Hummus, Toasted Seeds & Nuts, Pomegranate, Tahini & Harissa Oil.
Crispy Wedge Potatoes (Side)$10.00
Parmesan Cheese & Rosemary.
The Original Ninfa's Uptown image

 

The Original Ninfa's Uptown

1700 Post Oak Blvd 1-190, Houston

Avg 4.5 (3723 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chile Con Queso$12.00
Spicy Cheese and Pepper Dip
Taco Al Carbon - Beef$16.00
Fajitas in a Flour Tortilla with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, and Chile con Queso
Chicken Fajitas - Medium$25.00
Served with Your Choice of Rice and Beans...Serves 1
High Tower Cafe #16 Riverway image

 

High Tower Cafe #16 Riverway

2 Riverway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mid Rise Taco$2.69
Egg & Cheese: Choice Bacon, Sausage, Potatoe
BYOP (Build your own Potato)$4.99
Baked Potato w/ Butter-- ADD toppings
The Texican$5.49
Egg, Bacon, Refried Beans, Pepper Jack, Avocado
High Tower Cafe #6 San Felipe image

 

High Tower Cafe #6 San Felipe

5599 San Felipe, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
High Rise Taco$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
Ham & Swiss Croissant$4.99
Egg, Ham, Swiss, Croissant
Philly Cheese$8.79
Seared Steak, Provolone, Onions & Bell Peppers, Hoagie Roll
The West End - A Public House image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The West End - A Public House

5320 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 3.5 (793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
STEAK NIGHT TAKE OUT$16.00
51fifteen Cuisine & Cocktails image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

51fifteen Cuisine & Cocktails

5175 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 3.5 (399 reviews)
Takeout
Velvet Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Velvet Taco

2626 W Loop South, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1172 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Trinity Street Food

5709 Woodway Dr Suite J, Houston

Avg 4.5 (58 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Green Curry$14.00
Green curry paste in coconut milk, bamboo shoot, green bean, eggplant, bell pepper and basil leaves
Hot Basil$14.00
Stir-fried onions, bell pepper, green beans, carrots in our garlic basil sauce
Pad See Ew$13.00
Wok-stir-fried flat noodles cooked in our house-made sauce with egg, broccoli, and carrot
