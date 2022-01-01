Spring Branch restaurants you'll love

Go
Spring Branch restaurants
Toast

Spring Branch's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Vegan
Chicken
Chicken
Korean
Scroll right

Must-try Spring Branch restaurants

Kure Wings & Grill image

 

Kure Wings & Grill

1411 gessner rd #A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
A2. Garlic Fried Calamari$9.99
A1. Shrimp Tempura$9.99
W2. Light-coated Fried Wings$13.99
More about Kure Wings & Grill
Lazy Oaks Beer Garden image

FRENCH FRIES

Lazy Oaks Beer Garden

10158 Long Point Rd, Houston

Avg 4.6 (296 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
SHAVED BRUSSELS SALAD$12.00
Local mixed greens tossed with a rose gastrique, fresh fried brussels sprouts, thinly sliced red onion, and goat cheese, then whipped to form a dressing.
Topped with more goat cheese, toasted almonds, dried cranberries, and one of our citrus and herb grilled chicken breasts.
FRIES$3.00
Crispy fried skin on french fries.
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$9.00
A Lazy Oaks OG that does not disappoint.
Crispy buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with Crystal's hot sauce and our house made pickles on a potato roll. Simplicity at its finest.
More about Lazy Oaks Beer Garden
BuffBurger image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BuffBurger

1014 Wirt Road, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2704 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buff Fries$2.95
Hand Cut Fries, Sea Salt, Jalapeno Ketchup
Blue$10.95
Point Reyes Blue Cheese, Bourbon Onions Jam, Arugula, Tick-Cut Bacon
Buff Classic$7.95
Butter Lettuce, Vine Tomatoes, Red Onion, House Pickle, Buff Mayo
More about BuffBurger
Cascabel Mexican Vegan image

 

Cascabel Mexican Vegan

1415 Murray Bay St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1377 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Quesadilla Plate$13.52
Melted mozzarella (gluten free/contains soy) & your choice of meat stuffed in a homemade flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato & crema on the side. Served with a side of spanish or cilantro corn rice & pinto beans. +$1.04 upgrade to our delicious charro beans (contain soy)
Torta$9.36
Your choice of meat, refried pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, crema, & avocado stuffed into a made-from-scratch bolillo
Birria Tacos$14.99
(3) Corn tortillas stuffed with vegan mozzarella served with a side of Barbacoa & our very own consommé (for dunking)! Comes with your choice of Spanish or Cilantro Corn rice.
More about Cascabel Mexican Vegan
Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch

10123 Hammerly Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SAUSAGE LINK$2.49
CORN$0.75
CRAWFISH (ONLINE)
More about Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch
Slowpokes image

SMOKED SALMON

Slowpokes

8147 B Long Point Rd., Houston

Avg 4.5 (60 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Slowpokes Churro Donuts$4.75
Chicken Pesto Panino$9.75
Prosciutto & Fig Panino$9.75
More about Slowpokes
Sushi Pop image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Sushi Pop

1463 Wirt Rd, Houston

Avg 4.3 (852 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Miso Soup$2.09
-Tofu, Green Onion & Wakame
Small - 8oz
Large- 16oz
Cream Cheese Puffs$4.99
4pc Kani And Cream Cheese in a Wonton Skin Fried And Sweet Chili Sauce
Shaggy Dog Roll 🌶$12.99
In - shrimp tempura, cucumber
Out - kani
Sauce - spicy mayo
More about Sushi Pop
Degust/ Diversion image

 

Degust/ Diversion

7202 Long Point Run, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
DIVERSION NYE 2022 (25% Gratuity Included with this Ticket)$218.75
More about Degust/ Diversion
Warehouse 72 image

SEAFOOD

Warehouse 72

7620 Katy Freeway, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1170 reviews)
Takeout
More about Warehouse 72

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Spring Branch

Tacos

Map

More near Spring Branch to explore

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Mid-West

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Highland Village

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

South Belt/Ellington

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Meyerland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

River Oaks

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Chinatown

No reviews yet

Rice Military

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston