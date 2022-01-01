Spring Branch restaurants you'll love
Kure Wings & Grill
1411 gessner rd #A, Houston
|A2. Garlic Fried Calamari
|$9.99
|A1. Shrimp Tempura
|$9.99
|W2. Light-coated Fried Wings
|$13.99
FRENCH FRIES
Lazy Oaks Beer Garden
10158 Long Point Rd, Houston
|SHAVED BRUSSELS SALAD
|$12.00
Local mixed greens tossed with a rose gastrique, fresh fried brussels sprouts, thinly sliced red onion, and goat cheese, then whipped to form a dressing.
Topped with more goat cheese, toasted almonds, dried cranberries, and one of our citrus and herb grilled chicken breasts.
|FRIES
|$3.00
Crispy fried skin on french fries.
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$9.00
A Lazy Oaks OG that does not disappoint.
Crispy buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with Crystal's hot sauce and our house made pickles on a potato roll. Simplicity at its finest.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BuffBurger
1014 Wirt Road, Houston
|Buff Fries
|$2.95
Hand Cut Fries, Sea Salt, Jalapeno Ketchup
|Blue
|$10.95
Point Reyes Blue Cheese, Bourbon Onions Jam, Arugula, Tick-Cut Bacon
|Buff Classic
|$7.95
Butter Lettuce, Vine Tomatoes, Red Onion, House Pickle, Buff Mayo
Cascabel Mexican Vegan
1415 Murray Bay St, Houston
|Quesadilla Plate
|$13.52
Melted mozzarella (gluten free/contains soy) & your choice of meat stuffed in a homemade flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato & crema on the side. Served with a side of spanish or cilantro corn rice & pinto beans. +$1.04 upgrade to our delicious charro beans (contain soy)
|Torta
|$9.36
Your choice of meat, refried pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, crema, & avocado stuffed into a made-from-scratch bolillo
|Birria Tacos
|$14.99
(3) Corn tortillas stuffed with vegan mozzarella served with a side of Barbacoa & our very own consommé (for dunking)! Comes with your choice of Spanish or Cilantro Corn rice.
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch
10123 Hammerly Blvd, Houston
|SAUSAGE LINK
|$2.49
|CORN
|$0.75
|CRAWFISH (ONLINE)
SMOKED SALMON
Slowpokes
8147 B Long Point Rd., Houston
|Slowpokes Churro Donuts
|$4.75
|Chicken Pesto Panino
|$9.75
|Prosciutto & Fig Panino
|$9.75
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Sushi Pop
1463 Wirt Rd, Houston
|Miso Soup
|$2.09
-Tofu, Green Onion & Wakame
Small - 8oz
Large- 16oz
|Cream Cheese Puffs
|$4.99
4pc Kani And Cream Cheese in a Wonton Skin Fried And Sweet Chili Sauce
|Shaggy Dog Roll 🌶
|$12.99
In - shrimp tempura, cucumber
Out - kani
Sauce - spicy mayo
Degust/ Diversion
7202 Long Point Run, Houston
|DIVERSION NYE 2022 (25% Gratuity Included with this Ticket)
|$218.75